Used 1999 Buick Century for Sale Near Me

bought it at 126,000 miles from an old dude here where i live in north east montana. all highway miles. thing was so quite that it was running and the only way i knew it was on was to pop the hood and see that the belt was spinning! im 20 and i love this car. the engine isnt a brute. but the car isnt that heavy either. its got enough power to do everything you need it to do. pull onto the interstate, get on it, and before you exit the ramp your up to 75. brakes are great. starts in -40 weather, seats you can fall asleep in (quite nice for the girlfriend also ;) haha) its a great car. you just gotta know how cars work and keep up on the matience and it will last forever.

