Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,298
|$21,182
|$23,762
|Clean
|$17,242
|$19,964
|$22,393
|Average
|$15,131
|$17,528
|$19,655
|Rough
|$13,020
|$15,092
|$16,917
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,552
|$18,267
|$20,693
|Clean
|$14,655
|$17,217
|$19,501
|Average
|$12,860
|$15,116
|$17,116
|Rough
|$11,066
|$13,015
|$14,732
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,803
|$16,561
|$19,024
|Clean
|$13,007
|$15,609
|$17,928
|Average
|$11,415
|$13,704
|$15,736
|Rough
|$9,822
|$11,800
|$13,544
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,939
|$18,566
|$20,915
|Clean
|$15,019
|$17,499
|$19,710
|Average
|$13,180
|$15,363
|$17,300
|Rough
|$11,341
|$13,228
|$14,890
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,736
|$19,453
|$21,882
|Clean
|$15,771
|$18,335
|$20,621
|Average
|$13,840
|$16,097
|$18,100
|Rough
|$11,909
|$13,860
|$15,578
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,439
|$20,580
|$23,385
|Clean
|$16,433
|$19,396
|$22,038
|Average
|$14,421
|$17,029
|$19,343
|Rough
|$12,409
|$14,663
|$16,649
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,701
|$17,355
|$19,725
|Clean
|$13,853
|$16,357
|$18,589
|Average
|$12,157
|$14,361
|$16,316
|Rough
|$10,461
|$12,365
|$14,043