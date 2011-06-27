  1. Home
2014 Acura RLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,298$21,182$23,762
Clean$17,242$19,964$22,393
Average$15,131$17,528$19,655
Rough$13,020$15,092$16,917
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,552$18,267$20,693
Clean$14,655$17,217$19,501
Average$12,860$15,116$17,116
Rough$11,066$13,015$14,732
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,803$16,561$19,024
Clean$13,007$15,609$17,928
Average$11,415$13,704$15,736
Rough$9,822$11,800$13,544
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,939$18,566$20,915
Clean$15,019$17,499$19,710
Average$13,180$15,363$17,300
Rough$11,341$13,228$14,890
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,736$19,453$21,882
Clean$15,771$18,335$20,621
Average$13,840$16,097$18,100
Rough$11,909$13,860$15,578
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,439$20,580$23,385
Clean$16,433$19,396$22,038
Average$14,421$17,029$19,343
Rough$12,409$14,663$16,649
Estimated values
2014 Acura RLX Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,701$17,355$19,725
Clean$13,853$16,357$18,589
Average$12,157$14,361$16,316
Rough$10,461$12,365$14,043
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Acura RLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Acura RLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,007 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,609 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Acura RLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Acura RLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Acura RLX ranges from $9,822 to $19,024, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Acura RLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.