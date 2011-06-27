Used 1996 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

So many still on the rooad Been Around , 05/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Florida, drove it around the country, through snow, rain, sleet, desert... It has always been reliable. Recntly I parked in a parking lot in our SMALL town and there were five Buick Centuries, from !980's through 2000 models. Little things like power window failures go, I replaced struts, but with regular maintenance, these cars seem to run forever, get good gas mileage, and my giant dog can spread out in the backseat! Report Abuse

my first car breazy love it baby , 03/14/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i read a comment about it not being good for a teenager its all how you look at it. I was 17 when I bought the car from my dad. at first I was hesitant. Then I fell in love. It was reliable, smooth to drive , and so comfortable. I think its all the way you look at it I don't want to say the car fit me but I fit my car. mine was a custom edition. Well I am not quite sure it said custom on the exterior, but on the dash it said limited so I loved it and I think no matter the age this car is perfect. sad story mine was stolen and everything was ruined the leather was torn engine, taken out the list goes on. Now I am on the search to own my champagne colored whip once again.."it's all krystalle"

Grandpa likes gGandma's car russ , 05/14/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Oned it for 9 yrs,no major problems,yet little plastic things like to break off like the slide buttons on the radio or the knob on the front seat adjust or the plastic handle on the emergency brake. B after nine years of use that can be expected...still runs good and that is the most important part

"Auction Blues" NW , 04/05/2017 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased the vehicle at an auction for $2500 and based on appearance, one owner and 75K miles for a 1996 model it seemed like a good buy. After driving the vehicle 2-3 times a week for (5) months I now have the "auction blues" because of current repairs: New tire, oil pan/intake gaskets, rear shocks, headliner, accelerator/throttle adjustment, realigned drivers door so it closes properly, replaced cracked/peeling hubcap, electrical problems with passenger windows and brake pads . Repairs were $1065 added to the purchase price of $2500 for a total of $3565. So, I have a loss of $1865 per Edmunds appraisal of $1700.