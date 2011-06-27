  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z4
  4. Used 2008 BMW Z4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Z4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,700
See Z4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Carver premium brand speakersyes
Carver premium brand stereo systemyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,700
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Front head room37.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
leatheryes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Front track58.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.
Length161.9 in.
Curb weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height49.9 in.
EPA interior volume59.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Stratus Gray Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Montego Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Dream Red, leather
  • Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,700
225/45R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,700
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Z4 Inventory

Related Used 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles