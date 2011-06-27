Used 2006 BMW Z4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Z4 Coupe 3.0si... so far, so good BS06NOVA , 09/07/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I followed this vehicle since the X Coupe Concept unveiling in Jan '01 and loved the look the moment I saw it. Previously owned a '00 Z3 M Coupe (S52 engine) and would rate the Z4 similarly but with welcome upgrades in chassis stiffness and cabin noise reduction. I-6 is inherently smooth, mechanically sophisticated, and refined but not sleep-inducing. Much better than the M3's S54 which I found to be rough, unappealingly raspy, and difficult to drive smoothly in traffic. Materials quality and fit and finish is fine but doesn't approach VW/Audi. Great steering feel and response. Somewhat heavy but appropriate clutch and shifting. Report Abuse

Z4 Coupe - A True Sports Car from BMW blacktalon , 07/17/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I saw the photos of the Z4 Coupe concept at the Geneva Motor Show, I knew that if its performance lived up to its style, I wanted one. I've been car shopping on and off for the last couple years -- and seriously since last November. I've test driven the Boxster, S2000, 350Z, G35 Coupe, RX-8, and even a Mustang GT. All fine cars, but none of them exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a fast, nimble, two-seater hardtop sports car that was equally fun when you floored the accelerator as when you took it through the twisties. The fact that the Z4 Coupe was drop-dead gorgeous sealed the deal. I've owned it for a month, and I love it. It's everything I thought it would be.

Z4 Coupe - a car to love whitby , 07/30/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is the answer to all those people who wanted a sports car but did not want a convertible. This is a true "grand tourer" with usable trunk space in combination with superb handling and performance. The new 3.0 litre engine is powerful with enough torque to make driving in the town/city easy. On top of all this the car is superb to look at. It somehow finishes off the convertible and makes it into a classy good looking car (always a plus when you spend this sort of money). It is comfortable for me (I am 6' 1" tall) and does not feel crowded in the cabin. Handling is great due to the 50/50 balance and the steering nicely weighted with good road feedback (though not as good as the 5).

Nothing more fun to drive eastofeden , 02/01/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is amazing in terms of overall styling and quality. This model looks like BMW designed the coupe first and then sliced the top off to make the convertible. There aren't many of the coupes around so if you like to have an unusual car that performs well, this is it. I've had mine for 7 months and have never seen another one on the road.