Used 2002 BMW Z3 Consumer Reviews
RRZ3
I've loaded mine up with the Dinan upgrades and it runs like a dream
great fun sport car
this car is not for everybody it is a mean fast driving machine. the cockpit is cozy it is full with two people. it is geared for performance I dont sugest driving long distances. I have to get out to streach every hour or so. I raced a 94 corvete up a mountain and easly out handeled the vette. tight turns are a favorite you can throw it around and it keeps coming back for more. the DSC it a real life saver it only comes into play when I am driving at the edge I am scared to drive this car very fast without the DSC inguaged. if you want a fun driving machine I highly recomend this car. thanks for reading this rob
Fun to Drive and Attention Grabbing
Bought this roadster new and it has been a thirill to own. Great handing if you can find a curvy, open road. The gearing is very low, even in 5th gear, so there's always plenty of torque without downshifting. Brakes and steering are first class Lots of strangers admire it.
Total blast!
This is my 3rd BMW (325 '96, 528i '99). It's a total blast to drive! I loved the 528i handling (which reviews made the best production sedan ever), but the Z3 must use some technology that flat-out reads my mind. I mean, the handling is just telepathic. I caught myself changing lane in for sure less than 0.1 second at 80 mph (typical on a non-jammed CA highway) by a slight movement of the steering wheel. This car means business. It goes where you want it to go, and DSC keeps the the oversteer in check (the Z3 *will* oversteer when pushed agressively with DSC disabled) It jas the looks, the handling, and the 'cachet', and IMHO, no other roadster (Z4 included) matches its sleek styling.
I really like this car!
I really, I mean REALLY like htis car! It is a drivers machine. It does everything you ask of it and more. It's FAST (expecially after getting it chipped = then it's REALLY REEAALLLY fast) It corners like a dream. Gas mileage has been outstanding - on a recent trip to Las Vegas at an average speed of let's just say 90+ I got 24.5mpg. Contrary to the review above I think it is one of the greatest looking cars around. It has hints of some of the most classic sports cars of all time throughout its integrated styling scheme. As for comfort, I can drive the car comfortably longer than the capacity of my bladder and gas tank.
