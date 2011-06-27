  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
2002 BMW Z3 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Superb road manners, sexy shape, lots of standard high-tech goodies, brand cachet.
  • Some cheap interior bits, roadsters have a plastic rear window, significantly less expensive two-seaters are out there.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Many are attracted to Z3s because of their undeniable sex appeal, brand cache and attainable price. But really, everybody who loves to drive loves the Z3.

Vehicle overview

The Z3, introduced in 1996, has seen unfaltering popularity with young and old alike even as the line has grown to include more models. It seems that wherever we take these cars, a crowd quickly forms to ask questions about performance and to drool over their lovely shapes.

The Z3 lineup consists of three sportsters: the base Z3 Roadster 2.5i, Z3 Coupe 3.0i and Z3 Roadster 3.0i. The Z3 Roadster has an upgraded 2.5-liter six-cylinder engine that now makes 184 horsepower while meeting low-emission-vehicle (LEV) standards. Z3s outfitted with larger 3.0-liter 225-horsepower six-cylinder engines are available as coupes or roadsters.

Z3 Roadsters feature L-shaped taillights with clear turn signal lenses, fully lined tops, and sculpted rear flanks. The capable sound system is actually audible at speed and clear instrument gauges, plus an analog clock, give the interior a classic look. However, some carefully chosen upgrades in interior plastics would go a long way toward improving the Z3's value equation. And what's with the plastic rear window on roadster models when a $12,000 cheaper MR2 provides glass and a defroster?

The 2.5i gets four-wheel disc brakes, a limited-slip differential and 16-inch V-rated performance tires as standard equipment, while the 3.0i cars have larger brakes and new 17-inch wheels this year. A smooth-shifting five-speed manual transmission is standard on all Z cars, but this year a five-speed Steptronic automatic, capable of being manually shifted, is optional. All Z3s have a leather-wrapped M-Technic sport steering wheel and standard Dynamic Stability Control, which senses when the car is veering from its intended path and selectively modulates engine torque and the antilock brakes to bring the car under control.

Driving BMW's Z3 cars is a phenomenal experience. Even the most basic Z3 Roadster, with its powerful inline six and ventilated front disc brakes, is a blast. Only at high speeds does the 2.5 feel winded, but opting for the larger displacement 3.0-liter six in the 3.0i Roadster solves that problem. And for those who must have a rigid structure and protection from the elements, the 3.0i Coupe is a hoot.

Slotted comfortably between the bargain Mazda Miata/Toyota MR2 and more expensive machines from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, there is a Z3 to suit anybody's needs. Certainly the thrill of open-air motoring in a European two-seater is appealing to any baby boomer who owned a sporty little convertible while in college, but those seeking a scalpel-sharp roadster in this price range will want to check out Honda's ultra-capable S2000. The Z3 Coupe 3.0i makes sense for snowbelt dwellers who have greater storage needs and like a bit of "funk" with their "sport."

With superb steering and excellent brakes, any Z3 is fun to drive and own. Despite their prowess, however, pure performance freaks will want to step up to the M Coupe and M Roadster, which offer increased power and superior handling.

2002 Highlights

A CD player can be found on the standard features list. New hues color the sleek sportster, and aluminum-finish trim replaces maple wood inside the Z3 3.0i coupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 BMW Z3.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RRZ3
Richmmm,03/11/2004
I've loaded mine up with the Dinan upgrades and it runs like a dream
great fun sport car
rockcrawler2,11/20/2002
this car is not for everybody it is a mean fast driving machine. the cockpit is cozy it is full with two people. it is geared for performance I dont sugest driving long distances. I have to get out to streach every hour or so. I raced a 94 corvete up a mountain and easly out handeled the vette. tight turns are a favorite you can throw it around and it keeps coming back for more. the DSC it a real life saver it only comes into play when I am driving at the edge I am scared to drive this car very fast without the DSC inguaged. if you want a fun driving machine I highly recomend this car. thanks for reading this rob
Fun to Drive and Attention Grabbing
rpsloanes,07/09/2004
Bought this roadster new and it has been a thirill to own. Great handing if you can find a curvy, open road. The gearing is very low, even in 5th gear, so there's always plenty of torque without downshifting. Brakes and steering are first class Lots of strangers admire it.
Total blast!
mexibec04,03/06/2005
This is my 3rd BMW (325 '96, 528i '99). It's a total blast to drive! I loved the 528i handling (which reviews made the best production sedan ever), but the Z3 must use some technology that flat-out reads my mind. I mean, the handling is just telepathic. I caught myself changing lane in for sure less than 0.1 second at 80 mph (typical on a non-jammed CA highway) by a slight movement of the steering wheel. This car means business. It goes where you want it to go, and DSC keeps the the oversteer in check (the Z3 *will* oversteer when pushed agressively with DSC disabled) It jas the looks, the handling, and the 'cachet', and IMHO, no other roadster (Z4 included) matches its sleek styling.
See all 33 reviews of the 2002 BMW Z3
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
More about the 2002 BMW Z3

Used 2002 BMW Z3 Overview

The Used 2002 BMW Z3 is offered in the following submodels: Z3 Hatchback, Z3 Convertible. Available styles include 2.5i 2dr Roadster (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 3.0i 2dr Roadster (3.0L 6cyl 5M), and 3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

