  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X7
  4. 2019 BMW X7
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 BMW X7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 X7
5(37%)4(18%)3(18%)2(0%)1(27%)
3.4
11 reviews
Write a review
See all X7s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$73,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

BMW X7 Brand New Lemon!!

Disgruntled Customer, 01/28/2020
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased a brand new x7 501i, and I’ve had nothing but problems since day one. It was over 100k and brand new, but I had to take it in twice for a bad alternator. I then had to bring it in for a recall for the rear view camera. I now have to bring it in for a fourth time due to issues with the chassis. This is beyond ridiculous for a brand new car from any manufacturer and especially embarrassing for such a reputable brand as BMW. This car sucks.

Report Abuse

Great ride, technology lacking, in shop alot

Bummed X7 owner, 12/10/2019
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have a 2019 X7 fully loaded. I love that the car is quiet and handles great. It basically drives itself, when their are no errors. I have had it for 3 months and it has been to the shop 3 times for technology/safety features not working. Currently it has a camera malfunction error and needs to go back for a 4th time. For the price of the vehicle, it seems unacceptable to be in the shop so much in so little time. I really have concerns about short term, never mind any long term reliability. Three stars if for the powerful, quiet engine and smooth ride. If there was a separate reliability and technology field it would be one star.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

X7 a Masterpiece

Baskin, 06/08/2019
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

My feedback is based on comparing my 2019 X7 to previously and currently owned cars: 2017 LC200, 2018 RX350, 2011 Toyota Alphard, 2011 Range Rover Sport. I currently purchased a 4.0 X7 and I have no words to express how beautiful, comfortable and responsive the car is. The technology is so advanced that I needed to attend the BMW encore class to fully enjoy all the features and functions. The ride is exceptional, very comfortable and the engine is very responsive. I thought that the Rx350, RRS and Toyota Alphard were comfortable but it pales in comparison with the X7. The suspension control of the X7 really makes a difference. If compared the the LC200, of course the off road capability of the LC200 is way better but if compared to driving on a freeway and surface road - the X7 proves to be the better choice and Im sure an owner of a X7 wouldn’t be taking the car off roading a lot. Fuel consumption is fare for its body and engine size. Driving it on the freeway is comparable to the driving comfort of the RX350 and RRS.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Not reliable

SMN, 02/10/2020
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

All it does is malfunction and errors The worst 360 camera at night you can see from the side camera Rain roof sensors always error even after changed the sensor and reprogrammed it still error ( they changed it twice and four times programmed) The speaker has a noise when play music they reprogrammed it 3 times and still [non-permissible content removed] The steering wheel always drift to right side when releasing your hand from it I had the car for 6 months and I send it to the dealership 11 times (each time take over than a week ) and still has the same problem

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

7 is a lucky number

Mike, 04/01/2019
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have had several luxury SUV (SAV for BMW fans) and I am coming out of two Audi Q7's which are great cars for the money. I have also had MBenz GLS 450 which doesn't hold a candle to the new X7 M Sport. The exterior is strong but sort of like the MB, but he interior is something else. Everything you touch feels great and the ride and handling are very sporty for a suv this big. I got the 5.0 because it just sound so cool, but it does drink gas. But then hey if you are going to spend six figures for a car you can't complain about mileage. around town 17 on the highway 22 so its not that bad. Never had a BMW before but this is the best big suv on the market. An MB Gls 63 cost at least $20k more and looks old and tired.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X7s for sale

Related 2019 BMW X7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars