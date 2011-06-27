2019 BMW X7 Consumer Reviews
BMW X7 Brand New Lemon!!
I purchased a brand new x7 501i, and I’ve had nothing but problems since day one. It was over 100k and brand new, but I had to take it in twice for a bad alternator. I then had to bring it in for a recall for the rear view camera. I now have to bring it in for a fourth time due to issues with the chassis. This is beyond ridiculous for a brand new car from any manufacturer and especially embarrassing for such a reputable brand as BMW. This car sucks.
Great ride, technology lacking, in shop alot
I have a 2019 X7 fully loaded. I love that the car is quiet and handles great. It basically drives itself, when their are no errors. I have had it for 3 months and it has been to the shop 3 times for technology/safety features not working. Currently it has a camera malfunction error and needs to go back for a 4th time. For the price of the vehicle, it seems unacceptable to be in the shop so much in so little time. I really have concerns about short term, never mind any long term reliability. Three stars if for the powerful, quiet engine and smooth ride. If there was a separate reliability and technology field it would be one star.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
X7 a Masterpiece
My feedback is based on comparing my 2019 X7 to previously and currently owned cars: 2017 LC200, 2018 RX350, 2011 Toyota Alphard, 2011 Range Rover Sport. I currently purchased a 4.0 X7 and I have no words to express how beautiful, comfortable and responsive the car is. The technology is so advanced that I needed to attend the BMW encore class to fully enjoy all the features and functions. The ride is exceptional, very comfortable and the engine is very responsive. I thought that the Rx350, RRS and Toyota Alphard were comfortable but it pales in comparison with the X7. The suspension control of the X7 really makes a difference. If compared the the LC200, of course the off road capability of the LC200 is way better but if compared to driving on a freeway and surface road - the X7 proves to be the better choice and Im sure an owner of a X7 wouldn’t be taking the car off roading a lot. Fuel consumption is fare for its body and engine size. Driving it on the freeway is comparable to the driving comfort of the RX350 and RRS.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Not reliable
All it does is malfunction and errors The worst 360 camera at night you can see from the side camera Rain roof sensors always error even after changed the sensor and reprogrammed it still error ( they changed it twice and four times programmed) The speaker has a noise when play music they reprogrammed it 3 times and still [non-permissible content removed] The steering wheel always drift to right side when releasing your hand from it I had the car for 6 months and I send it to the dealership 11 times (each time take over than a week ) and still has the same problem
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
7 is a lucky number
I have had several luxury SUV (SAV for BMW fans) and I am coming out of two Audi Q7's which are great cars for the money. I have also had MBenz GLS 450 which doesn't hold a candle to the new X7 M Sport. The exterior is strong but sort of like the MB, but he interior is something else. Everything you touch feels great and the ride and handling are very sporty for a suv this big. I got the 5.0 because it just sound so cool, but it does drink gas. But then hey if you are going to spend six figures for a car you can't complain about mileage. around town 17 on the highway 22 so its not that bad. Never had a BMW before but this is the best big suv on the market. An MB Gls 63 cost at least $20k more and looks old and tired.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X7
Related 2019 BMW X7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020