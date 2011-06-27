Used 2013 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews
2013 BMW X6 3.0
The most amazing crossover that i ever had. It's just a space ship. It's perfect. Do not read dumb reviews on how little space is on the back, or poor rear visibility, there is enough space on the back. I'm 6.2" and have enough space. Visibility is good. Interior design is perfect. Exteriors is unforgettable. Handles like a beast. Completely love it. If you want it, buy it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nothing compares!!
If you've got issues with getting IN to vehicles then perhaps this isn't for you. I'm 5'3 120 pounds and THIS is my car. I love EVERYTHING about it for ME, mom of 1 child, with a very busy schedule. Now that I have 2 husky's I was searching for a vehicle that met the "dog mom" criteria and I think I'm just going to figure out a way to protect the leather and create a way for air to circulate to the WAY back for the dogs. Before being dead set on THIS one, I test drove about 10 other vehicles... this beautiful ride GOES, handles curves well and is VERY comfortable. Long trips? Not a problem, just turn on the driver seat massager and you're good to go!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car - Problems with Active Drive
The Active Drive continues to malfunction over and over. This is the 6th time I am taking it to the dealearship to have it fixed...so annoying for a 2013 truck that cost so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the X6
Related Used 2013 BMW X6 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner