  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6
  4. Used 2013 BMW X6
  5. Used 2013 BMW X6 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 X6
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all X6s for sale
List Price Range
$21,995 - $23,981
Used X6 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2013 BMW X6 3.0

Nazar Chernyshov, 04/30/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The most amazing crossover that i ever had. It's just a space ship. It's perfect. Do not read dumb reviews on how little space is on the back, or poor rear visibility, there is enough space on the back. I'm 6.2" and have enough space. Visibility is good. Interior design is perfect. Exteriors is unforgettable. Handles like a beast. Completely love it. If you want it, buy it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nothing compares!!

Dog Mom, 03/26/2020
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

If you've got issues with getting IN to vehicles then perhaps this isn't for you. I'm 5'3 120 pounds and THIS is my car. I love EVERYTHING about it for ME, mom of 1 child, with a very busy schedule. Now that I have 2 husky's I was searching for a vehicle that met the "dog mom" criteria and I think I'm just going to figure out a way to protect the leather and create a way for air to circulate to the WAY back for the dogs. Before being dead set on THIS one, I test drove about 10 other vehicles... this beautiful ride GOES, handles curves well and is VERY comfortable. Long trips? Not a problem, just turn on the driver seat massager and you're good to go!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Car - Problems with Active Drive

phil73jeff, 12/02/2012
20 of 84 people found this review helpful

The Active Drive continues to malfunction over and over. This is the 6th time I am taking it to the dealearship to have it fixed...so annoying for a 2013 truck that cost so much!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X6s for sale

Related Used 2013 BMW X6 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles