Used 2009 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews

5(76%)4(12%)3(5%)2(0%)1(7%)
4.5
17 reviews
X6 3.5i and 5.0i Sport

CARDEALER, 06/26/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

As owner of a car dealership I have the advantage of driving everything available in South Africa. So we owned a Q7 and a Range Rover Sport amongst others. We own a 2008 X6 3.5i sport and loved the driving comfort, handling and general driving pleasure so much that I just bought myself a X6 5.0i sport. For me, being a lover of sport cars, this is the real deal. It's like owning a sports car on steroids. We agree out of all cars we enjoy these two cars the most! So, wife drives one and I drive one, because not much else appeals so much. So, no matter what people say about the looks, fuel consumption and so on, go drive the thing and you will be hooked too. Happy driving!

Report Abuse

Best Bimmer Ever

doctorevil1, 03/01/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have driven many BMWs, Porsches, etc. This is the best combo of sport, fun, function, power, looks, and exclusivity. Practical? I coach baseball and this car handles all my gear. Having had many sport sedans includeing 535, 335, etc, somehow this car handles better and feels more aggressive. Ride is comfy, but torque and turn-in are there when you want some. Cabin is like a 7 series, the environment is truly sublime on a freezing day within about 30 seconds of ignition.

Report Abuse

Great Car - Eats Gas

KCnSprock2, 07/30/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Handles really well and is extremely comfortable, with room for kids, dog and luggage. Great family car with a lot more sport than an SUV, previously had an X5 and this blows the X5 away. Downside is that it eats gas voraciously. Highly recommend for low mileage driver - not an everyday commuter car unless you like supporting the local gas station.

Report Abuse

Life Saver

SalesAgent, 04/26/2010
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2009 BMW X6 last November and drove it all thru the winter season. I put at least 25k miles on a year so comfort was a huge decision-maker when I decided on the X6. No complaints other than expensive tired to replace when you get a nail in one...but they look incredible. This vehicle did save my life as I was hit head on going 45MPH on a state highway. While the vehicle was totaled, it held up tremendously with only a few bumps and bruises from the accident. I will only buy BMW from this date forward. I am currently waiting for a new BMW X6 to arrive.

Report Abuse

Best car...

marrokki, 11/03/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is by far the most fun car I have ever driven. Except that every 4000 miles on the dot the fuel pressure pump dies. Apparently it is a problem with CA gas additives that BMW is still trying to fix on the 3.5L engines. However even with the hassle, most dealers were quick to fix the car and get it back on the road and BMW is standing behind their car to the point of taking it back and replacing it no questions asked. That is why we love BMW.

Report Abuse
