Used 2002 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

Love It, But Wouldn't Buy It Again. KAV , 10/21/2010 30 of 32 people found this review helpful SAV drives and handles awesome. I've loved it since owning it. It is quick, fast and fun to drive. BUT... it does have its quirks. Speed and weight causes brakes to wear. Electronic issues at times for heat, lights, etc. With 70,000 miles, the real problems have now started (and it looks like I'm not alone). CV boots & front axles had to be replaced. One month later, failed transmission with no warning. Dealer quote for transmission of $8,300 to replace. Although I love this vehicle, research tells me I can expect further serious problems and it is time to get rid of. (Contrast my '92 325i with 150,000 miles and still runs like new.) Now, looking at Porsche Cayenne. Report Abuse

A+++ X5 BMW SUV A B , 05/29/2016 4.4i AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful My X5 BMW SUV has lasted me 14 years with minimum repairs of tear and wear. It's not bad on gasoline and it is beyond safe. I absolutely love it and will pass it on to my son when he is ready to drive. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

45K Driven on '02 Sport in 5 Years, Just Can't Let it Go bimmerbenz , 02/05/2012 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Having owned 3 consecutive 4.4l BMW from 5 to 7 to X5, I have liked the pwr. pkg. & the 5-series is my fav. Even w/o driving this one much I could never sell the vehicle. Safe and responsive 4800lbs., fun to drive the 4.4l pwr gets the same fuel economy as the 3.0l (so go for the 4.4l). Typical mechanical wear over time. Sport Model wears tires on a staggered 19" wheel (can be altered to matching 255-55-19) with a tight suspension for handling. Offers an addicting drive response w/performance from optionl steptronic if desired, you could probable take the 5-speed to 125MPH in 4th gear, just stealth performance. Report Abuse

X5 4.6is Fun, but expensive darkside80 , 07/08/2012 16 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 2nd X5 - a 2002 BMW X5 4.6is with 120k miles on it. After two weeks of owning the transmission failed and had to be replaced at a cost of $4k. The dealer wanted $8k to replace, but did work with me on the installation of the rebuilt one I found online. The vehicle is powerful and fun to drive, but I've spoken with other owners who have experienced tranny failure, so this may be a systemic issue. My first X5 was a 2001 3.0 and I did not have any issue with it. Report Abuse