Used 2015 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Only one problem with this car
The X3 is my second BMW, the other being a 330 CI. Absolutely love everything about this car with one major exception - the stereo flat out sucks. A car in this price range should come standard with a high end sound system. My 2003 330 has the Harmon Kardon upgraded stereo which is very good but the standard system on my 2015 X3 stinks. The stereo in my Honda Accord is actually better.
Bought a three year old X3
Love this car! I drove a brand new Toyota Rav 4, and a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, the feel and handling can not compare to this X3, even if it is a second car. (I did not write the above, and I do not own a Rav4 or a Santa Fe. However I do love my X3, even if it's a second hand card!!)
Affordable to Buy, not so affordable to keep
I bought a used 2015 X3 with about 40K on it. I think the previous owner decided to trade it in after the no longer offered 4 year warranty expired. It was in good shape and drove very nicely and we wanted AWD so we bought it. I am a DIY guy so what I have learned is even the simplest of repairs turn out to be complicated because there is always some code that has to be reset on the cars computer before the new parts will perform properly. This includes the battery, spark plugs, brake pads, etc. Parts, even non OEM parts are pricey. For example, a new battery was $200 plus $100 to have an independent repair shop reprogram the computer. Any way, we are going to trade this vehicle in and get a newer Japanese SUV before anything else goes wrong on the BMW.
Great reliable premium SUV
Execent SUV. It's a very reliable, luxury, confortable, spacious and fun ride to drive. An excelent quality interior materials. Only its gas mileage is not so good even on Eco mode, which I use most of the times.
Best Ever SAV
This is by far the best SUV/SAV I have ever driven. Quick and agile. Nothing else compares.
