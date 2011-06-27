  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X3
  4. Used 2015 BMW X3
  5. Used 2015 BMW X3 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 X3
5(77%)4(7%)3(7%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a review
See all X3s for sale
List Price Range
$15,750 - $23,750
Used X3 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Only one problem with this car

Bob Coco, 06/15/2016
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

The X3 is my second BMW, the other being a 330 CI. Absolutely love everything about this car with one major exception - the stereo flat out sucks. A car in this price range should come standard with a high end sound system. My 2003 330 has the Harmon Kardon upgraded stereo which is very good but the standard system on my 2015 X3 stinks. The stereo in my Honda Accord is actually better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Bought a three year old X3

Amy, 02/24/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Love this car! I drove a brand new Toyota Rav 4, and a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, the feel and handling can not compare to this X3, even if it is a second car. (I did not write the above, and I do not own a Rav4 or a Santa Fe. However I do love my X3, even if it's a second hand card!!)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Affordable to Buy, not so affordable to keep

cterry66, 09/18/2019
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 2015 X3 with about 40K on it. I think the previous owner decided to trade it in after the no longer offered 4 year warranty expired. It was in good shape and drove very nicely and we wanted AWD so we bought it. I am a DIY guy so what I have learned is even the simplest of repairs turn out to be complicated because there is always some code that has to be reset on the cars computer before the new parts will perform properly. This includes the battery, spark plugs, brake pads, etc. Parts, even non OEM parts are pricey. For example, a new battery was $200 plus $100 to have an independent repair shop reprogram the computer. Any way, we are going to trade this vehicle in and get a newer Japanese SUV before anything else goes wrong on the BMW.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great reliable premium SUV

Rogerio R., 03/24/2017
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Execent SUV. It's a very reliable, luxury, confortable, spacious and fun ride to drive. An excelent quality interior materials. Only its gas mileage is not so good even on Eco mode, which I use most of the times.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Ever SAV

mrspano@live.com, 12/12/2015
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is by far the best SUV/SAV I have ever driven. Quick and agile. Nothing else compares.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X3s for sale

Related Used 2015 BMW X3 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles