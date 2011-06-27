Used 2015 BMW X3 Diesel Consumer Reviews
2015 BMW X3 DIESEL 31,000 MILES SINCE JUNE 2015
We like the car. However its a diesel, and with the german car manufacturer cheating, VW and Audi diesels have lost some of their luster. However we still get over 37MPG on the highway. Live in Maine so it's mostly highway milage. Have had an oxygen sensor and another exhaust sensor replaced under warranty. Not thrilled by the run-flat tires. No jack or tools came with the car!! Updated on May 15, 2018. Had two more check engine light incidents, both times diesel exhaust system problems. Could not afford the sensor replacement every 15,000 to 20,000 milesso traded the car in at 60,000 miles. Very disappointed with the quality of this vehicle. Not only do the owners have to add diesel exhaust fluid every 10,000 miles which is a pain, every 15,000 to 20,000 miles the car has to be in the shop again to take care of the exhaust system problem!!!!
This is my 2nd X3. It proves once again the best car of its class.
I owned my first X3 since 2011. Now I traded it for Diesel engine and LCI treatment. I couldn't be happier. I love the new look, and I averaged 32 MPG in first 800 miles. I am happy I chose X3 over others.
