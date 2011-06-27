  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X2
  4. 2019 BMW X2
  5. 2019 BMW X2 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 BMW X2 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 X2
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all X2s for sale
MSRP Starting at
$36,400
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Comfort and fun

Brenda kahan, 06/27/2019
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is a very comfortable car to spend time in. It hugs the road. The navigation and controls are intuitive. I have only had it a month but it’s the most comfortable car I have ever driven.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

An Expensive Piece of Crap

Ken J., 04/20/2020
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately, in 24 months and with only 18,000 miles, my X2 needs new brakes (front and back, rotors and pads), an alignment and new run-flats. A couple grand total. I've been driving for 40 years and this is the first car I've ever had, for any period of time, that needs brakes at all, or that needs four new expensive tires at 18,000 miles. Fool me once...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My new X2

2019 X3 XDrive28i M Sport C, 11/26/2019
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I wanted the M2 originally but the price tag was too steep for my wife so after test driving the X1, X2, and X3 we went with the X2. My wife has a Pilot so we already have a big car. I was turning in a leased 428i Gran Couple with all the options minus navigation. I absolutely loved the dynamic handling pack especially in sport mode when the steering wheel tightens up and the dampers kick in on the suspension. I got a ticket in San Antonio because I couldn’t resist rolling into the corners at 65mph on a 45mph road. My X2 has the xdrive, M Package and M package X. I was disappointed to find out that dynamic handling was an additional charge on M Package and didn’t realize until I saw standard suspension in my options but sport mode is still better then comfort mode. The car has eye catching looks and performs good on the road. Suspension is jarring at times in any mode; you feel the bumps assertively. I love the connected feature to turn on various items from your phone like flash headlights, ventilate car, honk horn, lock doors, etc. I recommend the car if it is within your pocket books range.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all X2s for sale

Related 2019 BMW X2 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars