2019 BMW X2 SUV Consumer Reviews

Unfortunately, in 24 months and with only 18,000 miles, my X2 needs new brakes (front and back, rotors and pads), an alignment and new run-flats. A couple grand total. I've been driving for 40 years and this is the first car I've ever had, for any period of time, that needs brakes at all, or that needs four new expensive tires at 18,000 miles. Fool me once...

2019 X3 XDrive28i M Sport C , 11/26/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I wanted the M2 originally but the price tag was too steep for my wife so after test driving the X1, X2, and X3 we went with the X2. My wife has a Pilot so we already have a big car. I was turning in a leased 428i Gran Couple with all the options minus navigation. I absolutely loved the dynamic handling pack especially in sport mode when the steering wheel tightens up and the dampers kick in on the suspension. I got a ticket in San Antonio because I couldn’t resist rolling into the corners at 65mph on a 45mph road. My X2 has the xdrive, M Package and M package X. I was disappointed to find out that dynamic handling was an additional charge on M Package and didn’t realize until I saw standard suspension in my options but sport mode is still better then comfort mode. The car has eye catching looks and performs good on the road. Suspension is jarring at times in any mode; you feel the bumps assertively. I love the connected feature to turn on various items from your phone like flash headlights, ventilate car, honk horn, lock doors, etc. I recommend the car if it is within your pocket books range.