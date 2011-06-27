Used 2014 BMW X1 SUV Consumer Reviews
Bought pre-owned, driven for 2yrs and 30,000 miles
This is a great lil X1 and at a great price point for a 2014 used BMW. I downsized from my 2005 X5 which I loved and miss very much (had 160k miles and never a major repair or problem). I've always been happy with BMW's. I've owned 7, 5, 3 and X series throughout the last 20 or so years. The reason I down sized is because I'm a commuter and was looking for something that can give me 30mpg on the hwy. It was the BMW or Subaru. I've also enjoyed Subaru's and nowadays these are my only two choices of go to vehicles for cars as a daily driver. I'm a car enthusiast and have owned Ferrari, Mercedes, Lexus and plenty other luxury and sports cars. I'm not posting to brag I'm posting so the reader knows I have choices and know about many cars from first hand driving experience. This X1 is great in handling around town. I got this due to it's looks, compact size for ease of downtown parking, cargo area for placing travel bags, groceries and 60/40 split that I can slide in my surfboard. The only reason I didn't choose the Subaru is I really don't visit the snow that much. But if you get the X1 in the xDrive it'll be a very close match. I got the sDrive because it feels more like driving a sports car with that real wheel power and cutting in tight corners when I punch it around the twisties and I like that feeling. Go for the Ultimate Package as it'll include many features like Navigation, Rear Camera and Parking Distance Control. What I miss is having that extra space or elbow room when I have passengers and sitting much higher up (comparing with my old X5). What I love better is the newer electronics and fuel efficiency and having the Ultimate Package amenities. If you're looking into a used X1 then go with 2014 or 2015 model years. 2013 was the first year this model hit the US and the 2016 has been completely redesigned in and out. The deals are on the 2014 for all the lease returns that hit and chances are you'll still get the 4 year/50k miles free maintenance plan that's remaining and Certified Pre-Owned near bumper to bumper warranty if you buy it from a BMW dealer. All the BMW dealerships I checked out actually had better deals compared to other car lots.
EDP X1
Ordered car and picked up in Munich as an EDP car in June. Major options: M Package, Winter Package. Nice firm ride and soaks up bumps well. Drove car 2,850 miles in Germany, Austria, and France. Top speed driven was 125 mph on the Autobahn -- car was feeling floaty so did not go faster although the engine could handle it. No issues in Europe over 2,850 miles. Averaged 25 to 28 mpg. Back in Calif., I have driven 2,200 miles and averaged from 25 to 27 mpg since being back. I attribute the same MPG while driving much slower to the lower fuel quality (ethanol)
A BMW from the good old days of BMW design
I bought this X1 because it's a dying breed of BMW from times before BMW went soft, heavy, and lost their steering mojo. It has the chassis and handling dynamics from the previous generation E90/E91 platform that's one of the best handling 3 series. It has hydraulic steering instead of BMW's new vague, imprecise electric steering. Those are combined with the most recent, excellent drive train. Add the comparatively low price and this BMW is unique. It will be replaced in the 2016 model year by a front-wheel drive platform shared with the Mini Cooper. Yuck.
Great compact SUV (hatchback)
I purchased a new Acura RDX and traded it after 6 months for an X1. I missed the BMW driving dynamics and this car delivers! The steering is meant to be heavy and an engaging drive. Those who want softer should look to Acura or Lexus. The X1 is not as luxurious as the 3 or 5 series but the price tag makes up for it. I have the Premium and Tech packages, it has everything I wanted in features. Love the handling and hatchback style. So happy to be back in a BMW!
Not For Everyone, But Great Car For Me
Drives like a sports sedan but relatively roomy in terms of headroom and (to a lesser degree) elbow room. I'm a bigger guy (6'1" and about 240), and I bought this as a compromise between the 3 series, which I felt was a little more low-slung than I like, and the X3, which felt relatively boat-like. Bonus: not only do I prefer the X1 to those two vehicles, but it is about $10K cheaper when similarly equipped.
