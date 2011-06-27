2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $130,000
2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe video
2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Review and Test Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe, but since the 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
If you have a penchant for performance, the new 2020 BMW M8 is the athletic counterpoint to the still sporty but softer BMW 8 Series coupe.
FAQ
Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 M8 Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M8 Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Learn more
Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M8 Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M8 Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 M8 Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the 2023 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $130,000.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $130,000
What are the different models of BMW M8 Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, the next question is, which M8 Gran Coupe model is right for you? M8 Gran Coupe variants include Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of M8 Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
