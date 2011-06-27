2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $130,000
2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe video
2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Review and Test Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe, but since the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
If you have a penchant for performance, the new 2020 BMW M8 is the athletic counterpoint to the still sporty but softer BMW 8 Series coupe.
FAQ
Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW M8 Gran Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the M8 Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M8 Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW M8 Gran Coupe. Learn more
Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M8 Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M8 Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $130,000.
Other versions include:
- Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $130,000
What are the different models of BMW M8 Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, the next question is, which M8 Gran Coupe model is right for you? M8 Gran Coupe variants include Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of M8 Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Murano 2006
- Used Nissan Maxima 2000
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Subaru Legacy 2008
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2013
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2019
- Used HUMMER H2 2007
- Used Audi A4 2003
- Used Toyota Camry 1990
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1992 For Sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2016 For Sale
- Used Toyota Corolla 1996
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2016
- Used Nissan Frontier 2007
- Used Dodge Durango 2000
- Used Acura TSX 2006
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW M3 CS
- Used Kia K5
- Used Oldsmobile Aurora For Sale
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Mitsubishi Raider
- Used Mitsubishi Endeavor
- Used Oldsmobile Bravada
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Ferrari 599
- Used Ferrari 488 Spider
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Audi e-tron
- Used Volvo S90
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 3 Series in Naperville, IL
- Used BMW X4 in New Germany, MN
- Used BMW X7 in Oakland, CA
- Used BMW X5 in Frisco, TX For Sale
- Used BMW Z4 in Riverside, CA
- Used BMW M3 in Saint Louis, MO For Sale
- Used BMW i8 in Scranton, PA
- Used BMW 3 Series in Denton, TX
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in Vancouver, WA For Sale
- Used BMW Z4 in Joliet, IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW i3 2017 in Mountain View, CA
- Used BMW X3 2019 in Grand Rapids, MI For Sale
- Used BMW X5 2016 in Tampa, FL
Other models
- Used Infiniti G-Coupe in Fishers, IN
- Used Infiniti JX in Lynn, MA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Burbank, CA
- Used BMW X2 in Fullerton, CA
- Used Lexus Es-300 in Gresham, OR
- Used BMW 3-Series-Gran-Turismo in Hammond, IN
- Used Hyundai Palisade in Oxnard, CA
- Used Honda CR-V in South Jordan, UT
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Loveland, CO
- Used Lexus GS-300 in Rocklin, CA
- Used Kia Sportage in Union City, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Spark in Redlands, CA
- Used Chevrolet Impala-Limited in North Charleston, SC
- Used Ferrari Gtc4Lusso in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Jaguar E-Pace in Lakewood, CA
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Irvine, CA
- Used Jaguar Xk-Series in Lawrence, MA
- Used Lexus LS-430 in Waterbury, CT
- Used Ford C-Max-Hybrid in Lakewood, WA
- Used Infiniti QX80 in Petaluma, CA
- Used Ford Fusion in Bend, OR