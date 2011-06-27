  1. Home
2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe

MSRP range: $130,000
MSRP$131,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$131,545
What Should I Pay
2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe video

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Last year, BMW reintroduced the 8 Series after a long, long absence. They started with the 850i. But now they're starting to fill in the rest of the lineup. I'm here in Portugal at the Portimao race circuit. We're hitting kind of all of the 8 Series variants. [LAUGHTER] Before I get too deep into this M8, do me a favor. Hit Subscribe below. We have a lot of great content coming your way. [LAUGHS] There we go. Thankfully, they're giving us track time in the M8 Coupe, which is really the best place and only place to explore the potential of this car. So we have a pro driver that I'll be following for six laps. And it is a slick track. It has been raining all day. But it's not raining currently. So it shouldn't be too hairy. There's a whole lot to take into account with the center here as well as with all the various drive modes. It's actually rather confusing because you have so many menus to choose from. But that said, there are some shortcut buttons just like the M5, where you can pre-program them. During the briefing, they did say that in pretty much every drive mode, you can have up to 100% power sent to the rear wheels. And really, the front wheels get power only when you really need it. And in Sport Plus modes, it keeps a little more power going to the rears and limits a little more of what you can get to the front. So in a lot of ways, I'll be driving this much like I would just a regular rear drive car. One thing I really liked about the 850 is you had a lot of time to react when things do start sliding around. A lot of it has to do with a longer wheelbase gives you just a little bit more time to react. Oh, there we go, a little squirm. Woo! Come on, baby. Let's go! Whoa, that's a big dip. Yup, there's definitely some standing water here. But I'm really not even feeling much of a transition when the front wheels start getting power sent. It's nice and smooth and linear. And it's really giving me a lot of confidence-- hopefully, not too much confidence. Woo-hoo! We have these adaptive brake lights that flash when you're under heavy braking. Whoa, there's a good slide. It was very controlled, and I felt like I really didn't have to react too quickly or too aggressively with the countersteering. Man, this thing has torque. So now we just switch to Sport Plus mode, which should be a lot more aggressive, but also give me a little more latitude when it comes to stability control. It's not going to chop me off nearly as much. Should let me slide it a little bit more. Hard on the brakes-- oh, there goes, washing out. Now, I'm not getting a lot of feedback to the steering wheel. I had some understeer there. Whoa, there we go. Woo! [LAUGHS] Yeah, Sport Plus is definitely letting me get away with a lot more here. This is the place to experience it. There we go. Slide it. Slide it. There you go. When it washes out, there's really no foreshadowing of it with steering feedback. You don't feel the wheel lighten up when it loses traction like you would with old school hydraulic power steering. Unfortunately, that's just the way things are nowadays. Oof, I'm working up a pretty decent sweat here. My biggest fear coming into this drive was that maybe they'd make the ride quality just too stiff to remain a decent touring car. But they haven't. There's a big enough difference between Sport Plus and Comfort modes in the suspension, where you get the compliance when you want it. And when you want to have some fun on track, like I just did, you got that too. [MUSIC PLAYING] Body roll is pretty much nonexistent. And it really makes the standard 8 Series, like the 850, feel a little too soft, a little sloppy. But it's by no means soft or sloppy on its own. It's really just when you compare it, apples to apples, against something else. I would certainly have no problem living every day with a M850i. But as good as this M8 is, and as much range as it has for comfort and performance, yeah, I think it's worth the extra 20 grand for the M8. This is the competition. I don't really think that extra horsepower's that big of a deal, especially for how much more expensive the competition is. SPEAKER 1: Now we're going to do a cooldown lap. Just roll the speed. MARK TAKAHASHI: Woo! I survived. SPEAKER 1: Not so much braking. Let the breaks cool down. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: In addition to sampling the M8 Coupe and Convertible, we also have the opportunity to find out what the 8 Series Gran Coupe is all about, which is where I am right now. One of the greatest drawbacks to the regular 8 Series Coupe is rear-seat space. It's almost nonexistent. But with the extra doors and the extra length, I'm actually OK back here. Now, my hair is just barely brushing the headliner. But I'm honestly pretty comfortable back here. There's not a whole lot of thigh support, which also isn't that unusual for a car like this in the back seats. And there's not a lot of room under the front seats for my feet either. But I have plenty of knee room. Overall, the Gran Coupe solves the space problem for rear passengers. I'd be fine back here for a road trip. After driving the 8 Coupe Convertible and this 840 Gran Coupe, I can say yes, it is worth the 20 grand a step up from the 850 to the M8, mostly because of the suspension. It is far more athletic. It corners much flatter. And there's really not too much of a penalty when it comes to ride quality. As far as the 840, the advantages are very telling as well. You have a lot more rear passenger space. And for that kind of convenience without too much of a price premium, it's starting to make sense as the choice for most drivers. If you're looking for more space and more convenience, definitely look into the Gran Coupe. And here's the kicker-- there will be an M8 Gran Coupe. There's no date announced yet, but it is certainly on the way. For more information on the 8 Series, M8, as well as the Gran Coupe, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.

2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Review and Test Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe, but since the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

If you have a penchant for performance, the new 2020 BMW M8 is the athletic counterpoint to the still sporty but softer BMW 8 Series coupe.

Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. The M8 Gran Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. The M8 Gran Coupe has 15.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the BMW M8 Gran Coupe reliable?

To determine whether the BMW M8 Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M8 Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M8 Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $130,000.

Other versions include:

  • Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $130,000
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW M8 Gran Coupe?

If you're interested in the BMW M8 Gran Coupe, the next question is, which M8 Gran Coupe model is right for you? M8 Gran Coupe variants include Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of M8 Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Overview

The 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe is offered in the following submodels: M8 Gran Coupe Sedan. Available styles include Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 M8 Gran Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?

2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $131,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $450 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $450 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $131,545.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe for sale near you. Research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our database. Check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe?

2022 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/21 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement4.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase119.2 in.
Length200.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.9 in.
Curb Weight4295 lbs.

