Used 2010 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great uncomfortable car for everyday Walter , 05/27/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is my fifth BMW and third M car. First M5. Ive had 3 series, M3, M5 and now I also have a 750Li. I don't expect any comfort for a M car but this is harsh, Too harsh. It is not right for everyday car but I've seen M5s in NYC streets. I can not imagine driving them in NYC. I live in Los Angeles where streets are little better than NYC. The performance is excellent however I do not know if it is worth more than the E90 M3, I never owned but driven a few times. The quality is terrible. I had more mechanical trouble with this car in last few month than I had with all BMWs in last ten years. I became close friends with my dealership's chief mechanic. Report Abuse

The best ever JORGE , 09/15/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I do have the pleasure to tell you guys, that If you get one of this you will never, ever have a day without fun on the road driving the v10 M. It is really a nice sedan and a sport car at same time. Report Abuse