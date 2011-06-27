Used 2008 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Can NOT go back

blackm5_owner, 05/09/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have owned an M-5 for about 6 months now. I can say, I cannot go back to an "ordinary" BMW. The car is the most fun thing one can do with shoes on. It does drive a bit jerky at slow speeds, but I will say, it was not meant to go at slow speeds!. On a serios note, the SMG takes a little bit getting used to. I find manual to be a lot smoother. The only down side it gas milage, I am aroung 14.6-15 mpg. But it makes a statement, and turns heads whereever it goes. I love the growl it makes when I downshift. For all the folks who want an M experience, once you drive one, you cannot go back!

Report Abuse

No More 2nd thoughts Part 3

Nomore 2nd thoughts, 10/21/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Have owned for 2 yrs now and I still love it. Gas mileage has settled down ~15mpg. I took it in for a checkup ~16k mls; got a 328 loaner. Wow, there is a massive difference. I am completely and forever spoiled by my M. Had to buy new rear tires after 1yr/10k mls=$850. My fault-too much M button w/ traction control off. My only dislike; it is too much car for my streets. Almost unusably fast- no chance to really see what she can do!

Report Abuse

Oh My...

FMINUS, 10/05/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned an NSX, S2000, E46 M3, Porsche TT, and F360, however nothing compares to the new M5. Simply amazing. Power everwhere, handling like no other, and space for 5. Simply amazing.

Report Abuse

What I expected

elemis, 03/30/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have had this vehicle 4 months now, so far very good experience. My second BMW, both purchased new, and thus far more reliable that previous (X5); really no problems that have required dealer visit (after a few items that were resolved at 1200 mile oil change). Great stealth car - looks much like "normal" 5 series to most, but really goes when challenged. Good daily driver, with room for luggage and 4 adults, and makes to / from work or airport almost fun. Sometimes tough to keep under speed limit - suggest a good radar detector, and set the speed limit warning because easy to go fast (set mine at 85). Given other alternatives available today, would buy another if this one disappeared.

Report Abuse

Car Nirvana

Sahib, 04/10/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car delivers daily driving pleasure through its smooth never ending power band and steering handling and precision. Its understated looks belie a technological beast of an engine that is superior to anything on the road, regardless of price. Handling is a joy and the engine wail is exhilarating. In idle the engine sounds a bit tinny but it opens up nicely. Only wish I could hear it more. I need an excuse to be in this car all the time. It calls me and is my "happy place" to be. My only complaint is that I wish I had more open road in front of me. The third gear is the sweetest - at 7,000 RPM it sings. Wish I could try 4th at 7,000 but too fast. Any opinions on 4th at 8,000 RPM?

Report Abuse
