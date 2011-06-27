2019 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews
Beast.
Arthur Blachno, 05/29/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I just can't get enough of driving this thing. Street legal race car.
A German tuned track car with daily driver ability
AJ, 09/07/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Worth the money for the competition package.
