Used 2016 BMW M4 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 M4
4.3
4 reviews
M4 after 16k miles of driving

Keith Sanders , 03/12/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Comparing this to my ‘17 911S Porsche May help. The M4 is an awesome vehicle overall. The MDCT is not as smooth as the 911’s PDK however. The engine is awesome but I find the width of the rear tires to be insufficient at 275 mm vs 305 mm for the 911S. So it spins way too easily—this is a known problem on the Bimmerfest forums too. I am running very good Michelin Pilot Super Sports as well. I will try going at least 295 mm wide with 10.5” or 11” with wheels at tire change time. This will cost around $2,500 extra to remediate this problem. One annoying thing is that the BMW speedometer reads too fast by about 2 mph at 60 mph; so speedometer shows 62 when you are doing 60–again this is a well documented issue with BMW. The interior and media interface are class leaders. The technology is superior with things like Apple Car Play, very smart bright lights, cruise control, fuel consumption, various programmed driving modes, excellent wet road handling, etc. So awesome car that seriously need slightly wider tires on the rear.

I can’t stop smiling

John Sadowski, 01/19/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a driver’s car in that you can set nearly any aspect of the car (transmission, suspension, steering etc) to multiple settings. Once you find your optimal set, you can store them in one button on the steering wheel and call it up in an instant. Wonderful for going from side street to highway in a blink of an eye. I’ve wanted this car ever since I saw it as a kid and finally have it! Wicked fun! Updated January 2019 - still having fun! I don't get to drive it much in the winter but spring is coming! Still happy with it and it is still as fun as the day I drove it off the lot.

Performance
Batmobile on steroids

Ray, 04/07/2016
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

It is the perfect car. It is civil in everyday traffic, but is a lot of fun whenever you need (or want) to accelerate or shame a Mustang owner. The Launch Control function is so fast, it is scary. Anyone who complains about the instrumentation being too complicated should go back to the dealership and get a five- to 10-minute primer on the iDrive, etc., from a BMW "Genius." I have wanted an M3 for years, and finally made the plunge. I opted for the M4 coupe, and it has not disappointed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not user friendly

James Scott, 03/30/2016
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
6 of 30 people found this review helpful

The door handles have to be pulled twice to get in or out of the car. The door unlock is in the center of the dash. It's inconvenient. The automatic transmission is difficult to get into park. Difficult for anew driver to get into drive. It's very easy to turn on the paddle shifters when putting into drive. My wife refuses to drive it anymore. The garage door opener was impossible to set. I gave up. I have set it for years on American cars. The electronics or command in center console not user friendly. I would never buy another BMW or German car. American cars are much more user friendly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
