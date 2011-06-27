  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW M3 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 M3
5.0
3 reviews
Super sports sedan - room to improve in luxury

lewkh, 08/01/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Likes: Head-up display with road speed limit info; rev-matching downshift better than my heel-toe skills; LED headlamps (driving lamps would be a great bonus); full leather option worth it; classic BMW instrument panel; split screen for navigation/audio. Dislikes (room for improvement): can't reset default engine/suspension/steering settings--have to select M1 every time one starts up car; lacks rear middle armrest/cup holders; front air dam easily scrapes on sloped parking lot entries/exit; comfort access buttons only on two front doors (not available on rear doors like Audi's); side lane change assist non-functional at slower speeds (unlike Mercedes-Benz); top view needs a front camera; no synchronization button for HVAC; when CD ejects, it always reverts back to AM/FM radio even if satellite radio was last station played. Despite all the areas of details that would improve the luxury quotient, the sport attributes would make me select the M3 if I had to buy again!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Another BMW M-3 Review

Chunman, 06/15/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Test drive this car before you decide to purchase one, and remember the feelings that you get while experiencing a well thought out vehicle. Because you probably will not have the same sensation from another automobile. The handling,responsiveness, and comfort is very hard to compare with other cars in its class.

Best M3

Imran Ahmed, 03/27/2016
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
My 5th M car in last 12 years , by far the best . No turbo lag at all .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
