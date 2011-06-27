Used 2009 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

None Better DRR , 09/18/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned Mercedes, Porsche and several BMW's. I traded a 2006 M5 for the 2009 M3. Porsche is a pure sports car but the sports suspension is rough for daily use. The M5 was a Porsche with a Tuxedo. Not much to complain about except the SMG is no match for the DCT in the M3. The M3 is a sports car that you can live with every day. You feel like you are part of the car - it is balanced, agile, and responsive. The DCT is fast and the downshift throttle blips are better matched than I could ever do with a traditional manual. This is my third car with idrive and the new idrive is great - intuitive and easy to use. Report Abuse

One of the best ever. Peter , 11/04/2018 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful M3s with the V8 engine (2008-2013) are a different breed of sports car. You'll be spoiled forever and should own at least one during your lifetime if you're an enthusiast. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability

Best sports coupe under $100K TLud , 10/21/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've dreamed of owning an M3 since I was 7 years old. Since then, the M3 has undergone many iterations. This latest generation exceeds the high standards set by its predecessors. The acceleration and handling are insane. At the same time, the M3 is far more comfortable as a daily driver than the last (E46) version. The M3 has all the luxury features and technology you could ever ask for. BMW thought of just about everything. The interior is simple and spartan, but classy and sporty. The new iDrive in the '09 models is a huge improvement over the previous system -- very fast, much more user friendly, and many more features.

Best every day car possible Miguel , 10/27/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful You yearn to reach 1200 miles so you can have it serviced and get it back in playing form. You look forward to the split second when you think you may have lost control when you throw your foot down. You can enjoy the M-Mode even during the daily commute. At its softest, my wife doesn't mind it.