Used 2009 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
None Better
I have owned Mercedes, Porsche and several BMW's. I traded a 2006 M5 for the 2009 M3. Porsche is a pure sports car but the sports suspension is rough for daily use. The M5 was a Porsche with a Tuxedo. Not much to complain about except the SMG is no match for the DCT in the M3. The M3 is a sports car that you can live with every day. You feel like you are part of the car - it is balanced, agile, and responsive. The DCT is fast and the downshift throttle blips are better matched than I could ever do with a traditional manual. This is my third car with idrive and the new idrive is great - intuitive and easy to use.
One of the best ever.
M3s with the V8 engine (2008-2013) are a different breed of sports car. You'll be spoiled forever and should own at least one during your lifetime if you're an enthusiast.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Best sports coupe under $100K
I've dreamed of owning an M3 since I was 7 years old. Since then, the M3 has undergone many iterations. This latest generation exceeds the high standards set by its predecessors. The acceleration and handling are insane. At the same time, the M3 is far more comfortable as a daily driver than the last (E46) version. The M3 has all the luxury features and technology you could ever ask for. BMW thought of just about everything. The interior is simple and spartan, but classy and sporty. The new iDrive in the '09 models is a huge improvement over the previous system -- very fast, much more user friendly, and many more features.
Best every day car possible
You yearn to reach 1200 miles so you can have it serviced and get it back in playing form. You look forward to the split second when you think you may have lost control when you throw your foot down. You can enjoy the M-Mode even during the daily commute. At its softest, my wife doesn't mind it.
M3 coupe rocks!!
This is my first M3, but I've had 2 other BMW's, both 3 series. Had to get a car that my wife would feel comfortable in as well, and not intimidated. With the automatic transmission, and selectable M settings, you can adjust from performance from aggressive to very docile. This is ideal for different driver's styles. Acceleration and handling are top notch. Fit and finish also unquestionable the very best. I wholeheartedly recommend the M3 to anyone that wants a daily driver that can also ROCK when you want too.
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2009 BMW M3 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner