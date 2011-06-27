Used 1991 BMW M3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|217.5/377.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|192 hp @ 6750 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|39.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|171.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2867 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.0 in.
|Width
|66.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
