2019 BMW i3 Consumer Reviews
It would be perfect with 16kw more battery power
Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity.
rating on getting in/out is completely wrong
How can a two door Honda Civic Coupe get a better rating by Edmunds for back seat access than an i3? I'm assuming Edmunds didn't learn that there's a headrest lever to allow back seat passengers to get out, which explains why i3 got such a bad rating. And having 4 doors is an advantage when loading large items from the side of the car. It's also easier to manage child car seats in an i3 than any 2 door car, and many 4 doors. Letting people that don't know how to operate carriage doors review an i3 is like having a dog review catnip.
BMW i3 (REX)
Simply Adorable
Happy so far!!
So far so good in my new I3. Peppy and sporty and great handling.
IS NOT A LEMON IS A LEMONADE
Problem after problem and dealer know not much about. Luchy for them that they stop production. Tire last 25/30000 mile $180 each. Back doors when you open and a car is park next you get very challenger get out. Warning light came on without a reason. Electric motor move back and for forth, replace support bushing, only last for 2 weeks. And more. And more, very disappointed for a car that has a BMW logo. 1 star is to much, i can't leave blank.
