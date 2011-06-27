2019 BMW i3 Consumer Reviews

It would be perfect with 16kw more battery power Sloan , 12/15/2019 s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Drives like you'd expect a BMW to drive. Solid. Very peppy. Range short of the 180 mile highway round trip on battery range that I'd like. Another 16 kw added to the present battery capacity would give you that range and still allow a Level 2 charger to fully charge an empty battery overnight. I get about 3 miles per kw hour. A bit less a highway speeds in cold weather. Very quiet. Hardly ever use brakes, as the motor brakes solidly and optimal energy management is easily learned. Interior is comfortable. Hatchback on my i3s gives me plenty of room for storage. Driving an electric means learning an entirely new mindset as one plans routes that include DC supercharging during 30 min rest stops. The range extender works fine for an extra 60 miles or so on 2 gallons of premium gas. Just wish the battery had a smidge larger capacity. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

rating on getting in/out is completely wrong tech_heavy , 01/17/2020 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful How can a two door Honda Civic Coupe get a better rating by Edmunds for back seat access than an i3? I'm assuming Edmunds didn't learn that there's a headrest lever to allow back seat passengers to get out, which explains why i3 got such a bad rating. And having 4 doors is an advantage when loading large items from the side of the car. It's also easier to manage child car seats in an i3 than any 2 door car, and many 4 doors. Letting people that don't know how to operate carriage doors review an i3 is like having a dog review catnip.

BMW i3 (REX) iGod , 05/08/2019 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) 3 of 11 people found this review helpful Simply Adorable

Happy so far!! Janet R. , 05/13/2019 s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) 1 of 10 people found this review helpful So far so good in my new I3. Peppy and sporty and great handling.