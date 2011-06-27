Used 2007 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

The Nightmare Continues... Hollywood , 11/26/2007 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I just traded my '06 750Li lemon for an '07...and got another lemon. The '06 was continually in the shop for transmission problems, which after 4 attempts and a new transmission was never fixable. The new '07 has the same problems (I know, "fool me once..."). BMW as a company has been horrific to deal with. The mechanics say that BMW is well aware of the faulty transmissions, but no fix is available. Apparently BMW's policy is "let the buyer beware". Yikes. I now have an attorney instead of a drivable vehicle. Oh well, live and learn! I guess there is good reason why the A8 and the S-class have passed up the 7 series in reviews over the past several years. Report Abuse

FUN page684 , 05/27/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Been driving this car for some time now and it is truly an incredible drive. If you are looking for a luxury sedan in this price range, I would certainly recommend it, specially if you are a gadgets fan. Report Abuse

So here we go...with a CPO pmwdiddy , 12/23/2010 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I took the plunge on a 2007 CPO 750Li... Got off to a rough start, so far in the first month: 1) New front wheel bearing-thumping vibration in front end 2) New IDrive screen- after locking up intermittently after delivery 3) New Key after old lost program Bottom line, I love the car, the dealer has been great about replacing everything under warranty. I obviously have doubts about the 180 point whatever CPO checklist. They should have caught the problems I inherited. So now I start with a clean slate, will update if any problems occur. Report Abuse

I love the BMW 750Li steve , 10/22/2010 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Easy to drive but a little large at times for driveway maneuvers.The seats and interior are very comfortable.The seat massage is something I thought was over the top but on a long drive it is pretty nice. The car puts a smile on your face by just driving it. Expert engineering has made this car unreal. If you step on the gas it goes like a scalded dog. The tectronic shifter makes for some fun times once you get used to it. It made a trip on the Blue-ridge parkway a true pleasure. If I had t to do over I would have bought this car years ago.Of course I work for an oil company so I will suffer the gas pump experiences! Report Abuse