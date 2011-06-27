Used 2004 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Amazing Driving Experience tarek307 , 02/23/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful i must say, i was worried about getting a 745li, knowing all the issues those cars sometimes have. But i've really had no issues, & value wise, even if i get issues, its ok. This car is a true drivers car, has that amazing heavy yet sporty infamous BMW feel to the max! Its a pleasure driving this baby..feels nothing like the big huge sedan it is. Report Abuse

awesome Heath Mcfarland , 09/27/2003 13 of 13 people found this review helpful this is the best vehicle that i have ever owned!! Report Abuse

"TOP GUN BMW" skala57 , 05/13/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car used 2 year ago with about 45k on the clock. Since then I've done regular maintanance, nothing else. This car has been solid as a rock. Best BMW i've ever owned and I've owned a lot of them. IDRIVE is not that hard to get, works like a charm when you know how to use it. Navi is great and all electronics are up to par. I've tried Lexus, Infiniti, audi and benz, and the only close thing to the Bmw is the Audi. The Idrive is just the same as the MMI in Audi and the Benz version. They all have there quarks. The Lexus is even worse and less intuitive. All I can say is so far I've been overly impressed with this Bavarian Auto. Handles like a little car in a big body. A+++++ Report Abuse

2016--This BMW 7 Series is The King of the Road!!! Matthew Tison , 12/28/2015 745Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I will NOW only OWN a BMW for the rest of my life!!! I recently purchased this Great Condition Used BMW--745 Li Automatic on Dec. 20th! Merry Christmas to ME! I got a fair price and it only had 51,000 Miles on it! So far I have a mechanic change the oil w/Full Synthetic and I only USE 91 Premium Gas from Chevron and it drives like an absolute GEM! I mean it's nearing 2016, that means this vehicle is 12 years old! It's NICER, ROOMIER, and Better Equiped than any LATE Model American Car. I'm SOLD on German/European Engineering! My Mechanic looks it over and he drives a 7 Series! He said, Matt this is a GEM! Smooth, Seamless shifting on acceleration, and AMAZING Power! Pure Comfort for me and my guest in the front and in the Rear! My 11 year old daughter sits in the back at times w/a friend and says, "Dad, it's like a Living Room back here!" Amazing electronics, Amazing unparalleled POWER, Simply put--It's truly "The Ultimate Driving Machine" I just bought Bridgestone Blizzak Snow Tires and put 2 sand bags in the rear trunk and it's better than a 4 wheel drive truck I used to own! WOW--I'll NEVER drive another vehicle. Thank you BMW and the owner that took care of this previous to me! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse