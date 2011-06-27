Used 1995 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Objective Review From A BMW Enthusiast
I've owned my 1995 BMW 740i for approximately five years or so. I am an enthusiast, and possess expert level knowledge. CONS: When considering purchase, these factors apply to most regarding suitability- Accurate service history is a must, unless one is well versed, and an expert as well. All repairs on a vehicle this age are expensive. Are you a hands on "DIY" individual? Not all shops are reputable, & are sometimes not capable of making repairs to this car, regardless of their general knowledge. Given the overall depressed used auto market, one is hard pressed to find a better value than one of these. This car is loaded with greatness.
1995 740i engine problem
Excited about finally owning a BMW 740, when a year later the car stopped running. Since then, the car has been parked in my garage waiting for an $8,000.00 engine replacement. I learned that there is a problem with the engine which looses compression due to corrosion in the cylinders (this became a problem only in US because of the additives added in gasoline). BMW didn't take responsibility and should have replaced my engine free of charge. In fact, dealers which have BMW's with 4.0 engine that date from 94-96 should not sell them until they replace the engine. What puzzles me is why is this information hidden from the consumers?
Enjoyable Ride
This has been a most enjoyable car to own, albeit expensive to maintain. Road manners are great; this car is not nippy but nonethless has plenty of power when you need it. I had great fun driving through the mountains in the west and out performed every other car on the road through the twisting gradients. Loved the seating and the luxurious interior and the great sound system. The absence of a built in compass and no automatic headlight cut-off was disappointing. Just after having spent money on new electronic displays, cupholder, etc. have now had damage created by being hit by a flying deer. A new hood will cost me $1700. How much more money do I want to put into an 11-year old car?
Expensive Car To Own
Do not buy this car unless you have about $1000 to spend per month in maintenance. You can lease a brand new car and have it covered under a warranty. I bought this car about 18 months ago from a guy that took very good car of the car, the oil was changed and the car very rarely left the driveway. In the last 12 months I have spent over $5000 on repairs that include new brake pads and rotors, new ac blower and condenser, new front suspension, new belts and pulleys, new water pump, new thermostat, new alternator and the radio still does not work. This car is great to drive and handles great on the highway but sucks down gas in the city and will only take 93 octane fuel. Do not buy this car!
Do Your Homework
The drip down problem with the Japan- made engine and the other problems you can expect between 70-120K miles are well documented on the internet. This is no joke, and you need to buy a used one that has had the maintenance or plan on some serious repair bills. Once you pass the hurtle, the car is trouble free - but it helps if you mechanically inclined enough to solve small problems without running to the shop. All that said, it is a wonderfully reliable car for those who stay on top of their car's condition.
