Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ed Terczak, 07/09/2016
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Great car! Fantastic performance. Not easy to enter or exit. Prefer the 750.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
