2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive Consumer Reviews
A Gentle Beast
Ordered a 2019 M550i and received it the week before Christmas 2018. I had never even test drove one, but was trading in a 2013 535i, which I adored. I did not think I could go wrong. I was right. I am in love. From the very moment I drove off the dealership lot I knew it was something special. I call it the gentle beast because it is so powerful and yet so smooth and controlled/refined. When it starts it makes a beautiful and powerful engine note. As you drive it there is a muted engine rumble that sounds so great, yet it is not invasive. It never interferes with music or conversation. It's coming up on 2 months of ownership and I have absolutely nothing to complain about. One other thing about the M550i when compared to similar offerings from Audi or Mercedes...BMW offers you all the interior colors (and exterior) that let you really customize what you want. The other 2 German makers limit your interior colors and trims. The interiors they offer are very very sport- oriented The inside of the M550i is plush and luxurious looking AND feeling. The 20 way power seats........heavenly. So many people have commented on the comfort of the seats. I could go on and on. If you're in the market, I suggest giving it a look. Gentle Beast. Bayerische Motoren Werke...... oh yeah.
Great transition 2016 to 2019!
First, let me say I loved my 2016 550i - it had every M upgrade available. The only drawback was a bit severe ride. However, the handling, power, etc were exceptional. The car was a little heavy for its size, but luxurious and fun all at the same time. I've only had the 2019 M550i xDrive for 600+ miles. During that time I don't think I've had it out of Sport Plus driving mode more than 50 miles. It is more responsive, better handling and feels faster by a goodly amount! The AWD is simply amazing. Point it in any direction - forward, around curves, corners whatever and it tracks like its on RAILS! Huge calipers stop it just as well as the twin turbos propel it forward. A perfect car! My only complaint - offset by the new Massage feature - is that the seats have gotten a bit 'stiff'. The 2016 felt more 'plush' but it didn't have both cooling and heating.
I love this car
I love this car , the style and everything on it .
