Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(18)

2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive

Type:

What's new

  • Apple CarPlay is standard on all models (subscription-based)
  • Some formerly optional advanced safety features are standard
  • The diesel-powered 540d has been discontinued
  • Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
  • A host of innovative features and leading-edge technology
  • Interior quarters are quiet and comfortable
  • Generous trunk capacity
  • Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
  • Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive pricing

Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?

There's a good chance that you'd be fine with the 530i. But consider getting the 540i. Its engine is more refined, responsive and powerful, and that translates into the luxury sedan experience you're likely expecting. We also suggest adding the Driving Assistance Plus package for its advanced safety and convenience features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

Midsize luxury sedans have a difficult task to complete. Discerning buyers expect high levels of refinement, performance, technology and prestige that few other cars can match. Pleasingly, the 2019 BMW 5 Series rises to meet the challenge.

BMW fits the 5 Series with a familiar lineup of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines. We think the six-cylinder in the 540i hits the sweet spot for power and efficiency. But we like that you can also get the plug-in hybrid 530e for its almost 30 miles of electric-only range or go with M550i for its face-flattening acceleration. All 5 Series versions provide a healthy dose of technology, luxury and safety features.

Of course, you'll get comparable experiences from the BMW 5 Series' primary competition: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the fully redesigned Audi A6. Historically, the BMW has been more of the driver's choice, the Benz is the more traditional take on luxury, and the Audi splits the difference down the middle. But lately the lines have blurred, with a variety of choices within each lineup. Deciding between these all-stars will probably depend on personal preference or some intangible that just makes one feel right to you. Certainly, though, the 5 Series is among the best.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 5 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the BMW 5 Series of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We were big fans of the 5 Series' performance and efficiency but experienced a few technical difficulties with the infotainment system. It's worth noting that the 2019 5 Series adds Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and some new safety features that weren't offered on the 2018 long-term vehicle. Our observations remain applicable, nonetheless.

2019 BMW 5 Series models

The 2019 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The 540i (335 hp, 332 lb-ft) gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. At the top of the range is the M550i with its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 480 lb-ft). BMW's all-wheel drive, called xDrive, is an option on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. It's standard on the M550i. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.

The base 530i and the 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors (the driver's side has auto dimming), automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and simulated-leather upholstery.

Standard technology features include the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, BMW emergency services, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker sound system. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The 540i is equipped very similarly to the previous two trims but has standard leather upholstery.

It's a bigger price jump to the performance-focused M550i xDrive, which includes everything above plus 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear spoiler, upgraded power front seats, an M Sport steering wheel, keyless entry and a power trunklid.

Typically, you can select from one of three 5 Series styling packages. The Sport is the default choice and comes with gloss-black design elements on the bumpers. The Luxury style features chrome accents from the front grille to the rear tailpipes, with light alloy wheels and modified bumper inserts to match. The M Sport steps up the sportiness with an aerodynamic style treatment, a lowered suspension and special exterior trim.

From this point, BMW offers a variety of packages, or "tiers'' in BMW lingo. The Convenience package adds a power trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and satellite radio.
The Premium package can be added to that and comes with an automated parking system, parking sensors, a head-up display, enhanced USB and Bluetooth connections, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system and gesture control. Go with the Executive package to get full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, soft-close automatic doors, a dynamic digital instrument cluster, and power sunshades for rear passengers.

Naturally, more customization is available. The Dynamic Handling package includes an adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization. For the M550i, which comes with the adaptive suspension, you also get Integral Active Steering, which is a rear-steer system. A Luxury Seating package bundles ventilated multicontour front seats with massage function and upgraded leather upholstery. Finally, look at the Driving Assistance Plus package to get more advanced safety feature such as full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front cross-traffic alert and evasive steering aid.

Many of these features can be equipped as stand-alone options alongside remote control parking, night vision with pedestrian detection, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins premium audio systems, and ceramic-trimmed controls.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 530i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.5

Driving

8.0
If the driving experience is truly important to you, then the 530i is a sedan to consider. With the exception of upgraded brakes, this BMW doesn't rely on sheer horsepower or road grip to sling it around corners. What you get instead is a package that feels extremely well-rounded, which is better.

Acceleration

8.0
You won't feel as if you've compromised for efficiency thanks to the surprising amount of punch from this turbo four-cylinder. Power delivery is smooth and quiet with a robust midrange that only begins to fall off a tad at the very top. For the class it's quick, covering 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Braking

8.5
Braking is ultrasmooth and easy but also powerful when you need it to be. Our test car had the upgraded M Sport brakes, which delivered good feedback and drama-free stability. It took the 530i 108 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is admirable especially with all-season tires.

Steering

8.0
The steering feels nicely weighted in all drive modes. Sport mode isn't needlessly hefty but is just enough to be noticeable, and Comfort felt like the perfect luxury balance. The steering isn't overly communicative, but the car's response to inputs feels precise and direct.

Handling

8.0
This is how a sport sedan should handle. The 530i isn't a high-performance machine, but it has very solid fundamentals. It's balanced, it turns and rotates as asked, and it handles midcorner bumps without issue. This car isn't so much about speed as it is about the pleasure of driving.

Drivability

8.5
The turbo four-cylinder and eight-speed complement each other. Response varies depending on the drive mode — Sport keeps a higher gear and Comfort favors fuel efficiency — but either works well. There's a short lag when kicking down a gear in Comfort mode, but it's inoffensive.

Comfort

8.0
The 530i is a supremely comfortable car with impressive climate control features, highly adjustable and massaging seats, and a whisper-quiet, soft-riding cabin. The only issue we had with the climate system is its capacity to keep us properly chilled.

Seat comfort

8.0
The seats come with everything: a ton of adjustment, ventilation and heat, and massaging bottom cushions. Strip these wonderful things away and the front bottom seat cushions do feel a little flat. Rear seat cushions are comfortable and heated, with ample padding on all the armrest areas.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is comfortable and relatively plush yet well-damped so it doesn't feel floaty or untethered. This level of ride quality is especially impressive considering our 530i test car was outfitted with run-flat tires, which are often associated with a busier ride due to stiff sidewalls.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's no wind noise but a mild amount of low-frequency road noise that creeps in. For the most part, this cabin is pretty quiet. And the engine is audible but doesn't come through much at all, which helps the 530i sneak below the decibel level of the Mercedes-Benz E300.

Climate control

7.5
The climate controls have a lot of variability with dual-temp and dual-fan speed control. You can also warm or cool the cabin or seats at a preset temperature or time. The seat ventilation is loud but not very effective, and the auto climate's fan speed never quite seems fast enough.

Interior

8.0
The 530i's cabin is an excellent place to spend time as long as you aren't a tall rear passenger. The controls are as easy as they can be, but the countless functions take time to learn. Climbing in and out is a breeze. Between the camera aids and windows, there's no worry about blind spots.

Ease of use

7.5
BMW is great at minimizing button count, but that leaves a lot for iDrive to control. The iDrive menus are pretty straightforward and easy to navigate, but it takes time to wrap your head around all the options and customization available. It can be a little intimidating.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The generous door openings make climbing in and out easy. There's plenty of head clearance front and rear. Minimal rear clearance may be the only downside for a rear passenger sitting behind a taller person.

Driving position

8.5
The driver's seat offers a good amount of adjustment, with electronic adjusters for reach and tilt of the steering column. The steering column has quite a bit of range, so drivers of all sizes should be able to find their ideal position.

Roominess

7.5
There's ample space in all directions up front and a decent amount of legroom in back, but underseat toe room is a little sparse. Rear headroom is more than sufficient, and a tall person shouldn't have any issues sitting behind a tall driver.

Visibility

9.0
The windows are nicely sized, especially in the rear. There's exceptional visibility out of the rear window thanks to rear headrests that don't impede the view. The excellent 360-degree, high-definition camera system greatly aids parking. It doesn't get much better.

Quality

7.5
The quality of BMW's electronics is top-notch, from the central touchscreen to the driver's gauge cluster. The fit of interior panels is also nice, but some materials used — including the wood trim, leather and plastic — aren't quite at the level of Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Utility

8.0
The 530i has a fairly generous trunk with flexible cargo configurations thanks to the 40/20/40-split folding rear seat. In-cabin storage has improved over previous years, and the car seat anchors are easily accessible. The amount of backseat space is the only concern for larger car seats.

Small-item storage

7.5
BMW has done a decent job with in-cabin storage: water bottle pockets on all the doors, a retractable cover that houses a bin for wireless phone charging up front, and a decent-size glovebox and center armrest space. It's still not a lot of storage, but it's sufficient for a European luxury sedan.

Cargo space

8.5
The 530i's trunk is bigger than most in the segment. The trunk has a wide opening and a low liftover, but it narrows a fair amount toward the back of the rear seats. The folding rear seats are split 40/20/40, which provides some nice flexibility.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Car seat anchors are easily accessed under plastic flip doors, with a pair of anchors at each rear outboard seat. Top tethers are also easy to access.

Technology

8.5
BMW is a technology juggernaut and one of the more aggressive manufacturers when it comes to innovative features. Most of the features are useful, while some are cool parlor tricks, but we appreciate them all. But iDrive's character recognition may be getting too smart for its own good.

Smartphone integration

9.5
Wireless Apple CarPlay and a wired native interface mean there are a ton of options, and they all work quite well. Not too many other luxury brands provide such comprehensive device integration as BMW.

Driver aids

10.0
Adaptive cruise works extremely well to maintain a tight gap between traffic. The system can also actuate the brakes hard yet smoothly when needed. The most impressive feature of the 5 Series is its parking cameras that help render an amazing 3D image of the outside of the car.

Voice control

8.5
You can use the native voice recognition (VR) or the VR through your smartphone. The native system responds well to natural language and provides control of radio, media and phone functions. If you attempt a function that doesn't exist, the system tells you rather than just beeping.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 5 Series.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 5%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 22%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • seats
  • comfort
  • ride quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A Gentle Beast
GW DeMarcus,
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Ordered a 2019 M550i and received it the week before Christmas 2018. I had never even test drove one, but was trading in a 2013 535i, which I adored. I did not think I could go wrong. I was right. I am in love. From the very moment I drove off the dealership lot I knew it was something special. I call it the gentle beast because it is so powerful and yet so smooth and controlled/refined. When it starts it makes a beautiful and powerful engine note. As you drive it there is a muted engine rumble that sounds so great, yet it is not invasive. It never interferes with music or conversation. It's coming up on 2 months of ownership and I have absolutely nothing to complain about. One other thing about the M550i when compared to similar offerings from Audi or Mercedes...BMW offers you all the interior colors (and exterior) that let you really customize what you want. The other 2 German makers limit your interior colors and trims. The interiors they offer are very very sport- oriented The inside of the M550i is plush and luxurious looking AND feeling. The 20 way power seats........heavenly. So many people have commented on the comfort of the seats. I could go on and on. If you're in the market, I suggest giving it a look. Gentle Beast. Bayerische Motoren Werke...... oh yeah.

5 out of 5 stars, Great transition 2016 to 2019!
Bad Bruce,
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

First, let me say I loved my 2016 550i - it had every M upgrade available. The only drawback was a bit severe ride. However, the handling, power, etc were exceptional. The car was a little heavy for its size, but luxurious and fun all at the same time. I've only had the 2019 M550i xDrive for 600+ miles. During that time I don't think I've had it out of Sport Plus driving mode more than 50 miles. It is more responsive, better handling and feels faster by a goodly amount! The AWD is simply amazing. Point it in any direction - forward, around curves, corners whatever and it tracks like its on RAILS! Huge calipers stop it just as well as the twin turbos propel it forward. A perfect car! My only complaint - offset by the new Massage feature - is that the seats have gotten a bit 'stiff'. The 2016 felt more 'plush' but it didn't have both cooling and heating.

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car
G.K,
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I love this car , the style and everything on it .

Features & Specs

M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$74,450
MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower455 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 5 Series safety features:

Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
Uses infrared technology to see and alert you of things such as people and animals in the road before they become visible to the naked eye.
Active Blind Spot Detection
Alerts you of vehicles in the adjacent lanes using radar sensors and will indicate if it's safe to change lanes.
City Collision Mitigation
Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW 5 Series vs. the competition

BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

In general, the BMW can be thought of as the driver's choice since it delivers better-than-average engagement and performance. The Mercedes exhibits more traditional luxury, but it doesn't sacrifice performance in the process. There are plenty of sporty models in the E-Class lineup. The E-Class holds a slight advantage for interior quality and some available automated driving features, but it's held back by its smaller trunk and stiff ride with the standard suspension.

Compare BMW 5 Series & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

BMW 5 Series vs. Audi A6

There's a fully redesigned Audi A6 for 2019, and it has the potential to unseat the 5 Series. It should deliver similar performance to the 5 Series and likely have an edge in terms of technology. Inside, the A6 has an all-new touchscreen infotainment interface that might be easier to use than the 5 Series' iDrive system.

Compare BMW 5 Series & Audi A6 features

BMW 5 Series vs. Lexus GS 300

The Lexus GS enjoys a significant price advantage over the rest of the class, but there are downsides to take into account. You won't get the diverse engine lineup offered by the others, the rear seats don't fold for added cargo space, and the infotainment system is arguably the worst in the industry. Of lesser importance, the Lexus badge doesn't have the cachet of some European brands.

Compare BMW 5 Series & Lexus GS 300 features

More about the 2019 BMW 5 Series

The 2019 BMW 5 Series offers performance, luxury and room for five passengers. Since its introduction, the 5 Series has been a midsize luxury heavy hitter, and BMW has plenty on offer for 2019 to try to maintain the car's appeal. Not only is this luxury sedan quiet and comfortable, with a cabin packed with upscale materials, it also offers an extensive menu of optional technology and four distinct powertrains.

The 530i is driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the 540i has a turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp. BMW adapted its plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the 530e iPerformance that makes use of a turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor. Combined output is 252 hp, and the EPA says you can expect 16 miles of all-electric range and 29 mpg combined when the gasoline engine is active. At the top of the 5 Series range is the M550i xDrive. It's powered by a 456-hp turbocharged V8 engine.

All 5 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. All-wheel drive is optional. The M550i comes with all-wheel drive as standard.

The 530i, the 530e iPerformance and the 540i start with the same equipment, including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and an iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch display screen. The 2018 M550i xDrive, meanwhile, comes with quite a few luxury, performance and appearance upgrades as standard equipment.

A number of packages and stand-alone options are available to customize the BMW's comfort, technology and looks. A premium stereo, multicontour seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), leather upholstery, and even ceramic-trimmed switchgear are available as well as added active safety features with some automated driving features.

With such a wide range of options, buyers in the market for a midsize luxury sedan should certainly give the 5 Series a look. Make sure to read Edmunds' full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 BMW 5 Series near you.

