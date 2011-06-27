Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great performance and technology! Rick D. , 07/03/2017 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Interior is appealing with high quality materials. Smooth, powerful engine and transmission, strong/seamless acceleration from 0 to 130mph, confident handling, great soundproofing, heads up display, B&W entertainment system, comfortable seats, technology and sporty appearance are strong points. Took EU delivery and drove 2,360 miles in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France. Great ride in all conditions' high speed German autobahn, mountain, city and country roads. Have driven 5,000 miles since returning home. Really like the intelligent cruise control, which regulates speed to maintain safe distance from Car in front. Have owned eight BMW's, including four 5 series. This is the best 5 series BMW I have owned. After 12,000 miles on the car, the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) Module failed. It took the BMW factory two weeks to provide a replacement part from Germany. Local BMW dealer paid for a rental car, but I was not happy that it took more than two weeks to return my car. Why did the DSC Module fail after only 12,000 miles? Dealer had no answer. Why did it take two weeks to provide a standard part that should have been readily available at BMW Germany factory and could have been overnight shipped? Dealer and BMW USA rep had no answer. Otherwise, I love my BMW 540ix and would still recommend it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 9th 5 Series and maybe best ever Charlie , 01/23/2018 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful You can read the reviews and the knock is the a loss of "feel of the road". I really don't agree. Car is incredibly quick and responsive and kinda likes to be pushed a bit. Never have a sense of control issue, the car just does everything you tell it to do and does it extremely well. Many have commented it is the most beautiful and comfortable car they have been in. I agree. Have had it a year and zero issues (same as my 2014). Quality level, fit and finish is outstanding. It is quieter than previous 5 Series and I like that. Very smooth ride and mated to the road. Big improvements.......audio controls are vastly improved and imputing an address into the Nav system is down right simple. Display is great, and touch screen easy to use as is IDrive. Got head up display as part of package and love it although you cannot see it if you wear Polarized Glasses. Standard sound system is fine (don't bother with over priced up grade). Self parking is wild.....it works well (but a bit spooky to let go of wheel and let it do it's thing). Biggest complaint is that Blind spot monitoring is not a standard item on a vehicle of this caliber. Come only with expensive upgrade package..........this is dumb. Last negative, forget the Car Play option. Gets confused if you have a number of Bluetooth items coming off your IPhone (Audible, Spotify, Pandora). IPhone works better with it off......wasted $300. Overall on a scale of 1-10, it is a 9.8!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great, except for front seats BMWfanNYC , 10/17/2018 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The car is great, except for front seats. We have a young family, but I wanted performance and did not want an SUV. The 2017 540 xDrive is great. Trunk space is big enough to haul toddler stuff (not sure if it would handle 2 kids too well), car is very roomy, quiet and luxurious. Very little road noise compared with my previous 2014 328 xDrive. The car is incredibly fast, acceleration is very good and the engine just doesn't quit even when passing others on highway. Not quite as great as the old Saab 9-5, but those are no longer available. So unless you are going for the M version (or S or AMG), this is by far the best performance/luxury combo that you can get in a large sedan (and cheapest to lease, to boot). Gas mileage is acceptable, unless you are in sports mode, in which case the thing gulps gas. I would say the one huge disappointment in a car that stickered at around $70k before discounts is that the front seats are absolute garbage. The one upgrade I did not get, and boy do I miss it. My wife can't be in the front seat without a small support pillow. When my mother rode with me, same. Personally, I also find the front seat to be sorely lacking, and am also using a small support pillow. I have been told that if you upgrade to comfort seats, that's a huge difference. Even my old 3 series didn't have this problem. So, to sum up, the car is totally worth it, but do yourself a favor and upgrade to the comfort seats for $1500 or whatever it is they charge. It's a sin that you need to do that, but you do. In all other ways the car is amazing, unless you want to step up to the next level (550/M/etc). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best of All Worlds - Luxury, Performance and Tech Tina , 07/23/2017 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I came out of the E class Mercedes Benz (owned two in the last 12 years a 2005 and 2015) both had 302 HP and fully loaded but I have to say the BMW 540i with M package offers way more performance and a more luxurious (I opted for Nappa Leather seats), comfortable and roomier cabin and is a blast to drive. I have all the options I could have had with the Benz but so much more power. The technology is state of the art and user friendly. Expect to pay mid $60k for the 6cyl twin turbo loaded package but worth every penny in my opinion. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse