Used 2008 BMW 5 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

SAAAAAADDDD BMW owner Annie , 04/16/2016 535xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with a clean car fax in 2010 with less than 15000 miles. I bought an extended warranty just in case. I spent 8 month researching vehicles i would like to own and keep for 10 years. I have made a very poor decision. The maintenance cost on this vehicle will exceed its worth. It's been fun to drive, a very comfortable car with decent gas mileage. However, when I've taken it in for service, it's like sleeping with the devil. Goodbye emergency fund and hello credit card debt. It's the most disappointing feeling to love a car so much and be saddled with such repair bills. Fuel injectors replaced, water pump, thermostat, numerous hoses and vacuum hoses, and now replacing turbos and catalytic converters all before 90,000 miles. Not good resale either!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive, but unreliable lindy62 , 02/17/2016 535xi 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned many German AWD cars, after the Audi S4, this is the most fun to drive. That being said, it is not the most fun to own. I have had numerous mechanical issues and even more electronic issues. I have heard a few complain about the battery. I have switched to an Optima battery, which is cheaper and lasts longer. I have heard that BMW knew about his battery draining issue before they release it, but decided to replace the batteries instead of fixing the issue. The VANOS system had a glitch out east, oiling system out west, sparkplug in the Midwest, and a constant brake issue. I am afraid to open the sunroof for fear that it will not close properly and I’ll have to take it apart and manually close it. The parking assist doesn’t work at all and when it had worked it was over sensitive. Our front windshield was replaced and I still can’t get the intermittent wipers to work properly. The transmission seems to be slipping and I am not willing to spend the money to replace it. If it was repaired at a BMW dealer, it would total the car. Found out the differential bearing is bad and the unit has to be replaced not the bearing (a $5,000 job). Nothing is cheap to replace on the car and local shop don’t have the tools or electronics to work on it, so I have to drive 6 hours to fix something and spend big money on labor and parts. If someone else besides BMW fixes something (like the brake pads) the dealer will not turn off the warning light, because they did not do the work, even though they say it was a good job. On the bright side, it gets good mileage for the performance. It rides well, but I feel it is too soft. The backend wiggles on slick roads when it hits a bump at speed and that can be a bit unnerving. There is a lot of room in the back with the seats folded down and have used it as a makeshift tent in bad weather (as long as the sunroof doesn’t leak). The interior has held up well and the body hasn’t rusted. Would not buy one again, because of the reliability issues. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

UBER WAGON AM , 04/26/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Got rid of XC90 for this wagon. I-drive is simple, can set buttons on wheel for fast control. hands free is excellent, much better than my wife's '10 MDX. Comfort seats are unbelievable - makes the purchase. I am now a cornering demon and still get better mileage then my XC90 or the MDX even though they are driven more conservative. The car is also the quietest I've ever owned. My brake pads started squealing and I did not hear until I opened the windows. Plenty of room for 4 adults and a big dog. The cargo cover also has a pet partition built in. Ride quality is superb and unexpected for such a capable sport machine. Price if too high so buy used. Report Abuse

535XI Wagon w/Dinan Stage II njtriguy , 04/01/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Stuck with the basics (sport Package, upgraded stereo, premium package), did not get run flats - and am VERY happy with the car. Have had no mechanical issues. Added Dinan Stage II upgrade and the car is scary fast while still getting 25+mpg on the highway. I love the exclusivity (under 900 2009's sold) and the ability to fly under the radar and behind large SUVs on the highway. Now that the 2011 wagon will not be brought into the US, I am glad to be "stuck" with this beautiful car for many more years. Report Abuse