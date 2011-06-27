Used 2008 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

The Dream Wedding of Vehicles... Blondeinabmw , 05/27/2016 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 75 of 76 people found this review helpful Every time you take this car in for service, it costs $1,000...except for when it costs far more than $1,000. Bought my gorgeous 535i (with the sport package and premium sound) as a special order, and it arrived with 3 miles on the odometer. Since I bought it, I have been plagued with problems. Admittedly, the first 4+ years were pretty much covered under free maintenance with the warranty, but since it went off the maintenance agreement, it has more than made up for the savings. My car is 8 years old and has 107K miles. During the time I've owned it, it has required: - Three complete sets of tires plus two sets of rear tires (roughly every 20-30K miles) - A valve replaced in the engine (towed) - All six fuel injectors (limped in to the shop) - Walnut blasting of the intakes - A water pump (towed) - Computer software reinstalled (twice, took more than a week each time at the dealership for the reinstall to "stick") (towed) - Three fuel pumps (towed) - And now, the CCC is bad. This is a fancy acronym for the iDrive computer system that includes navigation, radio, bluetooth and all the car's controls. It also needs the hydraulics in the hood replaced, the xenon headlight has a malfunction (which requires the entire headlight assembly to be removed from the body of the car to change a LIGHTBULB, and if god forbid the ballast is bad, the bumper must be removed as well). For a change, it is actually driving fairly well, but this repair is gonna cost more than all the others yet! I've not added it up, but I think this car has cost me at least $1,800 a year in maintenance costs since it went off warranty in 2012, sometimes more. I will say that the cupholders in this car are the stupidest thing ever designed. It also does not hold car seats very well - infant carriers have to go in the middle back seat or the passenger seat will have to be on the dash, and convertible front-facing seats don't leave a ton of room either. It drives beautifully. Handles like a dream. Is so comfortable. Feels like a beast when you want it to. Rides gracefully. Looks pretty. Has an amazing sound system. Gets pretty good gas mileage all things considered. SUCKS THE LIFE OUT OF ME. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive, poor reliability & expensive to fix mqc99 , 02/09/2014 47 of 48 people found this review helpful This was my 1st and last BMW. Bought the car new, in the 6 years and 34K miles I've owned the car, I had a faulty battery, bad fuel pump, dead oxygen sensor, and a failed water pump. I was stranded 3 times (car completely died) and almost stranded twice. So, multiple trips to the shops and over 2 grand of repair bills later, I have finally gave up on this "ultimate driving machine". It was a fun car to drive while it worked. But, for a $60K car, I'd expect BMW to deliver something better. The worst part is that I totally lost my confidence in it and can no longer feel comfortable taking this car on any extended trips. This will be the LAST BMW I ever spend my money on.

Great Performance Sport Sedan Tomas Olivo , 12/16/2015 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This car performs amazingly well given the facts that is a heavy midsize sedan. The look is great! Definitely a head turner with the Sport package. If you are looking for gas mileage stay away from the V8 but if you are mostly looking for performance and power, this is definitely the car for you. I have owned different cars, but this car is very special. You feel in control and you feel like you own the road when you are driving it. It is definitely a joy. I have owned the car for about 2 years now and I bought it with 73,000 miles. Currently at 104,000 miles and no major problems so far. The only major issues was resolved under warranty after a few days I bought the car at the BMW dealer it had an oil leak and a rattle in the engine but they fixed it. Also the car's transmission would malfunction sometimes but they reprogrammed the computer and the problem was gone. Other little things that I have done myself are the angel lights that went out, fog lights, brakes, etc. Something that does bother me is the transmission at low speed, it is a bit jerky especially when you drive it first time during the day. I've been thinking about upgrading to the F10 version but reading about all the mechanical issues they have, I think I'm sticking with this one for now since it has been such a great car so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Should not have bought first model year DHecker , 02/03/2016 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 38 of 40 people found this review helpful (Updated February 6, 2020.). Still running at about 120,000 miles. Starter just died and I have had cooling hoses break on the highway twice since my last review. But I keep getting it fixed and it runs week when not in the shop. [Updated 8/08/19.] About a year ago the car needed maybe $1500 or so of work. I was getting ready to just throw in the towel but asked my independent repair shop what they thought. The owner said that most owners of 535s throw in the towel around 150,000 miles because at that point the car needs lots of expensive work. He said the good news for me is I already had just about all of that done. So I decided to put the money into the car rather than buy a new one and continue to drive it. I think that has been the right decision. I really do like the car when it is driving well. It is smooth, powerful, quiet and remarkably at 11 or 12 years old still looking quite nice. My bottom line is to be careful buying the first model year of any complicated highly engineered car like this one. My guess is a year or two later BMW had figured out some of the common problems and those cars would have better repair records. [Original review.] The most telling example of the problems I've had with this car is the following. The BMW has warning signals for many different things, including that the outside temperature is now 37°. However, it does not have a warning signal to say that for whatever reason a seal in the transmission has blown and all of the fluid is leaking out. Leading to the need for a new transmission. I have had innumerable problems with the engine, electronics, lights, you name it. I also have had to replace one of the turbos at only 80,000 miles and of course replaced the other one at the same time. $3,200 later it is running fine. But there is still that $1,400 oil pan that will need to be fixed soon enough. Which I decided just to fix rather than continually worry it would implode on me 100 miles from a reliable repair shop. I bought the car in 2011 with only 25,000 miles on it. If I have not spent $20,000 in repairs since then, I would be surprised. Don't waste your money. On the positive side, when it is working and especially on the highway it is a lot of fun to drive. It gets mediocre mileage around town (it is quite heavy). But it gets somewhere around 33 miles per gallon on the highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value