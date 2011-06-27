Used 2005 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love my 5 Series but not the major issue
I love to drive my 525i, but it would be a lot more enjoyable with some sort of stereo. CCC module went out and is $1700 to replace. Out of my budget and almost inevitable to go out in this model. This controls navigation and all the service lights so I love my car a lot less than I could have. How I wish BMW would recall their obvious faulty CCC module so this car could be the great car it was meant to be.
Here is why the BMW 2005 530i is the Ultimate car
This car rides like a dream little to no problems. I had this car 5 years and it was almost maintenance free besides the normal oil change, brakes and fuel and fluid flush. This car is a must buy if you want a great driving and looking BMW for a great price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buyer Beware!!
I had 3 cars sitting in my garage, one was a BMW 545i (2005) one is a GMC Envoy (2002) and the other is a Toyota Tacoma Truck (1996) The BMW continued to leak oil all over the garage until I finally sold it. The Envoy and the Tacoma have about 200,000 miles each and I doubt that I have even spent $500 combined on the 2 of these cars since I have owned them. The BMW has been nothing but problems with every maintenance bill being at least $1,000. Just a battery alone for the car is almost $500! The car was the best driving car I have ever owned but reliability was the worst of any of the 20 cars I have owned since I first started driving. I traded it recently for a Toyota!
Great Car, but not Cheap to maintain
I've had my car for a few years now and put a good bit of miles on it. I've got 120,000 miles. I've changed the battery, tires, oil, spark plugs, all the regular maintenance and it drives great. But it's a BMW and parts are not cheap. . . it's also not cheap to have someone put them in for you. If you want a car that is Cheaper to keep going, drive a Toyota or a Honda. If you want to enjoy driving your car get a BMW. Previously I've had an Rx-8, MiniCooper Sport, Lexus SC430 and a Honda Accord.
Fragile buyer beware
My 2nd 5 series in 7years; This car is fun to drive,power and performance cant be matched, but it comes at heavy price. Oil leaks,check engine signs,transmission glitch all expensive repairs occurring before 100k. All repairs average $1200, because of the name BMW.l was disappointed as this was my second BMW ,l will not recommend it .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 5 Series Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner