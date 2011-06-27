Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Plastic engine parts - really? maxradin , 01/07/2015 328i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 56 of 58 people found this review helpful Just spent a bundle fixing an oil leak caused by a PLASTIC valve cover that cracked. This is apparently common for these models after 60K. Mine had 76K and was regularly serviced at the dealer. In my case, oil leaked onto the ignition coils, causing the engine to misfire. Unbelievable that the 'ultimate driving machine' uses plastic on a part that is subject to such heat. Report Abuse

I have owned 2 335i sedans funnn25 , 04/21/2012 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Fun and fast. However, water pump failed at 84kmi $1033 to fix. Thermostat broke at 80k $500 to fix. Door locks fixed under warranty. Turbo wastegates fixed under warranty. Camshaft sensor replaced $330 at dealership. Fuel pump defective and replaced at no charge due to recall. Tires can't be rotated with sport pkg so need new tires frequently. Michelin sport tires are the best tires, a little more expensive but worth it. Cupholder broken still havent fixed. Replace spark plugs every 45k mi and oil changes $150 every 15k miles.

My favorite car ever E92 Fan Forever , 12/28/2017 328i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought mine used and put 60K on it before it got crashed (from behind, the second time. it is an amazingly tough car). I love this car and I will be getting another. As they say, it is the best handling car in the world. There is nothing like it. I've replace a couple of sensors and gaskets, cleaned Vanos solenoids once, and that's it. Know that if you buy one with 100k on it you will be replacing the water pump at some time if it hasn't been already. As far as problem areas, that's it as far as I know. If you are a real speed freak, try the 335i. As for me, I love speed but this car handles so well it is more fun than I could ever ask for when in Sport mode. Lastly, for one of the commenters below, the wood on that dash is not fake... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Dinan Tuned 335i Convertible. Joshua , 07/02/2016 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 58 of 63 people found this review helpful I love my Dinan Tuned twin turbo convertible! I am the 2nd owner and bought a BMW that was maintained very well under extended warranty by the first owner. If you research the N54 engine ('07-'10 335i models) - you'd learn that certain expensive components on most of these BMW's fail by 80k miles, so if you buy a 335i that hasn't had these faulty parts replaced, you'll spend thousands of $$ to replace each item. That includes a fuel pump, fuel injectors, water pump and twin turbos. I flew in one way to LA to pick up my BMW after evaluating Carfax report and service records that the previous owner provided and verifying that BMW dealership replaced all important parts including HPFP, all fuel injectors, both turbos, water pump, thermostat, oil filter housing gasket, oil pan gasket, intake manifold gasket, oil cooler gasket, spark plugs, front control arm bushings, front tie rod assembly and other misc. items under the extended warranty (~$18,000) and there haven't been any problems for the last 25K miles. As other owners of BMW's say - either buy a well maintained 335i that had the issues above addressed (with verifiable service records) or get an extended warranty - otherwise you will spend $5-7K a year to maintain this beautiful and fun ultimate driving machine. I highly recommend you request a Carfax report and verify service records before buying your BMW, and if the seller cannot afford to spend $30 on Carfax report and has no maintenance records - you are probably buying a money pit. Don't buy salvage BMW's either - most have odometer rolled back and are in poor mechanical shape. Good luck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value