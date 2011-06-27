Used 2007 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews
Plastic engine parts - really?
Just spent a bundle fixing an oil leak caused by a PLASTIC valve cover that cracked. This is apparently common for these models after 60K. Mine had 76K and was regularly serviced at the dealer. In my case, oil leaked onto the ignition coils, causing the engine to misfire. Unbelievable that the 'ultimate driving machine' uses plastic on a part that is subject to such heat.
I have owned 2 335i sedans
Fun and fast. However, water pump failed at 84kmi $1033 to fix. Thermostat broke at 80k $500 to fix. Door locks fixed under warranty. Turbo wastegates fixed under warranty. Camshaft sensor replaced $330 at dealership. Fuel pump defective and replaced at no charge due to recall. Tires can't be rotated with sport pkg so need new tires frequently. Michelin sport tires are the best tires, a little more expensive but worth it. Cupholder broken still havent fixed. Replace spark plugs every 45k mi and oil changes $150 every 15k miles.
My favorite car ever
I bought mine used and put 60K on it before it got crashed (from behind, the second time. it is an amazingly tough car). I love this car and I will be getting another. As they say, it is the best handling car in the world. There is nothing like it. I've replace a couple of sensors and gaskets, cleaned Vanos solenoids once, and that's it. Know that if you buy one with 100k on it you will be replacing the water pump at some time if it hasn't been already. As far as problem areas, that's it as far as I know. If you are a real speed freak, try the 335i. As for me, I love speed but this car handles so well it is more fun than I could ever ask for when in Sport mode. Lastly, for one of the commenters below, the wood on that dash is not fake...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Dinan Tuned 335i Convertible.
I love my Dinan Tuned twin turbo convertible! I am the 2nd owner and bought a BMW that was maintained very well under extended warranty by the first owner. If you research the N54 engine ('07-'10 335i models) - you'd learn that certain expensive components on most of these BMW's fail by 80k miles, so if you buy a 335i that hasn't had these faulty parts replaced, you'll spend thousands of $$ to replace each item. That includes a fuel pump, fuel injectors, water pump and twin turbos. I flew in one way to LA to pick up my BMW after evaluating Carfax report and service records that the previous owner provided and verifying that BMW dealership replaced all important parts including HPFP, all fuel injectors, both turbos, water pump, thermostat, oil filter housing gasket, oil pan gasket, intake manifold gasket, oil cooler gasket, spark plugs, front control arm bushings, front tie rod assembly and other misc. items under the extended warranty (~$18,000) and there haven't been any problems for the last 25K miles. As other owners of BMW's say - either buy a well maintained 335i that had the issues above addressed (with verifiable service records) or get an extended warranty - otherwise you will spend $5-7K a year to maintain this beautiful and fun ultimate driving machine. I highly recommend you request a Carfax report and verify service records before buying your BMW, and if the seller cannot afford to spend $30 on Carfax report and has no maintenance records - you are probably buying a money pit. Don't buy salvage BMW's either - most have odometer rolled back and are in poor mechanical shape. Good luck!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
07 BMW 335I Coupe
I just bought recently 335i with 71K on it and as for 6 year old car the condition of it is excellent. I am very satisfied with its interior and exterior design, the car has great performance. As for the Coupe the car is extremely reliable and Comfort. I don't know why people complain about its comfort and build quality because it is a performance car and what do you expect when you buy a used Beamer? want to look inside like in a Maybach?? ALSO EVERYTHING DEPENDS on a previous owners when you buy a used performance car especially BMW. My car had 2 OWNERS and has not even a single scratch and everything is CLEAN under the hood. So everything depends on what life the car lived.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2007 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3