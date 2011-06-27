Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

I love it inlovewithmybeamer , 06/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 37,000 miles. I've driven it for about 3,000 more and I love it. The car drives really well, it has great acceleration, great handling, and it feels great to be driving it. I really like the looks of this car. I got the sports package on it, which includes alloy wheels, rear and front spoilers. Too bad they don't sell this model anymore in the US Report Abuse

We need more hatchbacks like this Dave , 06/19/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Americans would like hatchbacks more if there were more hatchbacks like this. A great mix of practicality and luxury. And it packs a lot of interior room into a not very long car. Very easy to park at only 166 inches in length, yet it's cargo capacity can carry a full sized dresser, fully assembled.