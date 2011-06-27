Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love it
I bought this car used with 37,000 miles. I've driven it for about 3,000 more and I love it. The car drives really well, it has great acceleration, great handling, and it feels great to be driving it. I really like the looks of this car. I got the sports package on it, which includes alloy wheels, rear and front spoilers. Too bad they don't sell this model anymore in the US
We need more hatchbacks like this
Americans would like hatchbacks more if there were more hatchbacks like this. A great mix of practicality and luxury. And it packs a lot of interior room into a not very long car. Very easy to park at only 166 inches in length, yet it's cargo capacity can carry a full sized dresser, fully assembled.
Best BMW for the buck
Bought my 318ti used w/20k warranty remaining. Even with a/t, really a pleasure to drive. Wide stance offers great cornering with excellent brakes. A smooth but solid ride with the speedometer pointing straight up. A Its a shame that BMW doesn't offer this powerplant in the US market any more. Dealer warranty service has been exceptional.
