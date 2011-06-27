  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1999 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 3 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,421 - $5,830
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love it

inlovewithmybeamer, 06/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used with 37,000 miles. I've driven it for about 3,000 more and I love it. The car drives really well, it has great acceleration, great handling, and it feels great to be driving it. I really like the looks of this car. I got the sports package on it, which includes alloy wheels, rear and front spoilers. Too bad they don't sell this model anymore in the US

Report Abuse

We need more hatchbacks like this

Dave, 06/19/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Americans would like hatchbacks more if there were more hatchbacks like this. A great mix of practicality and luxury. And it packs a lot of interior room into a not very long car. Very easy to park at only 166 inches in length, yet it's cargo capacity can carry a full sized dresser, fully assembled.

Report Abuse

Best BMW for the buck

nxtc, 06/21/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought my 318ti used w/20k warranty remaining. Even with a/t, really a pleasure to drive. Wide stance offers great cornering with excellent brakes. A smooth but solid ride with the speedometer pointing straight up. A Its a shame that BMW doesn't offer this powerplant in the US market any more. Dealer warranty service has been exceptional.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles