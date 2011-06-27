Used 1996 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great little coupe
Very comfortable highway car. I'm 6'3" 220 lbs. and I have plenty of room. It has plenty of power for the highway and is very agile in city traffic. The central locking system these Germans designed is a tough one to figure out. That's my only beef. The car is very tight, solid. At high speeds it is quiet and smooth. You definitely have to pay attention to your speed or set the cruise control otherwise you'll be traveling 80+ mph and not realize it. It handles like it is on rails but still maintains a smooth ride quality. This is my first BMW. I have owned 30 different cars over the last 30+ years. This car impressed me so much that I'll be adding another BMW to my collection very soon.
295k
I bought this car 6 years ago with 187k on it. I was a poor college kid at the time and it was a relatively inexpensive car. Well the past 3 years I have driven the heck out of it. An hour commute on the backroads of PA (terrible roads), and an hour commute on highways of MD. I've put 100k on it in those 3 years. I have had to replace a lower control arm, and the heater control unit, so about $500 in parts. The speakers have blown and the radio backlight doesn't show up too well. I nearly get 40 mpg and hammer it on the backroads and never ride slower than 80 mph. Great car! I would love another one.
BMW 318IS - The Ultimate Driving Machine
With beautiful interior/exterior appearances, this little 1900 cc driven head turner has surprising acceleration and superlative handling prowess. With 315K mileage, my service mechanic always says, "You can't kill these engines," every time I stop by for routine maintenance or inspections. Problem is, however, there have been numerous factory recalls for faulty emission components that have finally caught up to ruin my wistful experiences with this rig. Two (2) bad air sensors and a dysfunctional cam sensor have now put my beamer permanently confined to my driveway, because to repair these at a dealer would cost more than the car is worth unencumbered by these maladies. Dream over.
My "TOY"
First time I've owned a BMW and have decided I'll always have one around. My vehicle is so much fun to drive with more power than I legally know what to do with. Maintenance is a bit expensive but I figured that's just the cost of quality. Controls are logical and easy to get to. Most of the better features I wanted came as standard equipment.
Genuinely fun but not for everyone
BMWs have the reputation of being a car for those to whom driving is more than just getting from point A to point B and this car shows why. It's sophisticated fun especially with a five speed and good tires. Turns everyday boring drives into something to be enjoyed. However on an older car like this you better know how to work on it yourself or know a good independent mechanic who can. A dealer can be really expensive. It's just the price you pay for owning an out of warranty performance car. If you want basic transportation with minimum $$ for maintenance better find something more reliable.
