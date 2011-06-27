  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(69%)4(25%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fun Forever

Eric, 06/11/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought it new. Now 15 years old, 120K on odometer, we'll make 200k easy, the ultimate keeper. Still looks great, inside and out. 20 mpg city - 29 mpg highway, low ratios keep T/E mileage down. Classic lines, never out of style. Lots of bolt-on go fast available. Any BMW over 5 years is a DIY car, dealer rates and parts will kill you.

BEST CAR

R clark, 12/04/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Car is approaching 250000 miles. I love the car little on the pricey side for repairs but I just can't get rid of the car still looks good and performs well.

Long Term Bimmer

Eric Rohrbach, 10/20/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought it new. Been thru all the electronic crises, a little expensive, mostly annoying. But - the car is definately worth the trouble. Has always been totally reliable and a hoot to drive. Lousy in snow, but good winter tires in all four corners transforms it into an acceptable performer. Would buy it all over again....

Still a great car

kjmac, 06/06/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Even after 10 years, this car is still fun to drive. The exterior of the car gets a lot of looks, and it has held up very well. The safety and performance of this car make it worth the extra expense of buying and maintaining a BMW.

'93 325is

Action, 03/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my BMW. The ride is smooth and comfortable. The car is highly dependable. And what can I say about the power? Absolutely worth every penny. I was happy to find that my '93 325i (189hp) has more horsepower than a 2002 325ci (184hp). Through every unpredictable road condition, my car has come through in every way. Through any kind of weather condition, my car has always performed, and many times, surpassed its potential. And off the line, my bimmer can take any car on. Need I mention that the only addition to my car is the dealer installed sports package?

