Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1993 3 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202222
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg19/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/447.2 mi.326.8/464.4 mi.326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG202222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.40.9 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.35.9 in.35.9 in.
Rear leg roomno34.1 in.no
Measurements
Length174.5 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Curb weight3087 lbs.2866 lbs.2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.54.8 in.53.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.66.8 in.67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Mugello Red
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Jet Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Mugello Red
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
