  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1990 BMW 3 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1990 3 Series
Overview
See 3 Series Inventory
See 3 Series Inventory
See 3 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg16/22 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.0/360.8 mi.262.4/360.8 mi.262.4/377.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.2 in.170.3 in.175.2 in.
Curb weight3044 lbs.2810 lbs.3055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.54.3 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width65.4 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
See 3 Series InventorySee 3 Series InventorySee 3 Series Inventory

Related Used 1990 BMW 3 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles