  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 3 Series Gran Turismo
5(50%)4(33%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series Gran Turismos for sale
List Price Estimate
$26,842 - $30,738
Used 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Nice crossover style

Emile Hebert, 12/23/2017
330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Very roomy and sporty

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Ultimate Hauling Machine

Dave in Austin TX, 05/16/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought a used 328GT M Sport with 22Kmiles on it and now have almost 60K miles. I am over 6’ and have tall kids. As a Dad it hauls kids and stuff. As a Real Estate Agent it carries people and stuff - signs, staging furniture, etc. As a tailgater I can put 30 cases of beer in the back. Fuel efficient, great performance. Not a boring SUV. I drive it like it is stolen and have not been able to break it. I love my fat bottom Beemer. Buy one and you’ll love it too.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My first BMW, quite impressed

Dave, 06/15/2019
330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Well first of all, I heard they are dropping the 3 series GT. That is a shame. I own a 2018 330 GT and my wife has a 340 GT with the M package. We both love the versatility of the hatchback body, the very roomy interior and the performance. I drive my 330 daily, averaging 2500 miles a month. MPG is at 31.2 and still climbing. We take her 340 out on the weekends. Not quite as fuel efficient but tons of thrust always available. I have owned SUVs in the past so if they dropped this great car to sell more SUVs, shame on BMW. These are actually built on a 5 series platform and are bigger and roomier than a 430 Gran Sport. I suggest you grab a low mile used or, better yet, a factory demo like we did while you can. Awesome car!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Nice crossover style

Emile Hebert, 12/23/2017
330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very roomy and sporty

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Powerful, safe and fun to drive.

Craig, 01/05/2019
340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Coming from a 335xi the handling is not as precise but aftermarket performance wheels and tires help a lot.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series Gran Turismos for sale

Related Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles