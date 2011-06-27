Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Nice crossover style
Very roomy and sporty
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Ultimate Hauling Machine
I bought a used 328GT M Sport with 22Kmiles on it and now have almost 60K miles. I am over 6’ and have tall kids. As a Dad it hauls kids and stuff. As a Real Estate Agent it carries people and stuff - signs, staging furniture, etc. As a tailgater I can put 30 cases of beer in the back. Fuel efficient, great performance. Not a boring SUV. I drive it like it is stolen and have not been able to break it. I love my fat bottom Beemer. Buy one and you’ll love it too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My first BMW, quite impressed
Well first of all, I heard they are dropping the 3 series GT. That is a shame. I own a 2018 330 GT and my wife has a 340 GT with the M package. We both love the versatility of the hatchback body, the very roomy interior and the performance. I drive my 330 daily, averaging 2500 miles a month. MPG is at 31.2 and still climbing. We take her 340 out on the weekends. Not quite as fuel efficient but tons of thrust always available. I have owned SUVs in the past so if they dropped this great car to sell more SUVs, shame on BMW. These are actually built on a 5 series platform and are bigger and roomier than a 430 Gran Sport. I suggest you grab a low mile used or, better yet, a factory demo like we did while you can. Awesome car!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Nice crossover style
Very roomy and sporty
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Powerful, safe and fun to drive.
Coming from a 335xi the handling is not as precise but aftermarket performance wheels and tires help a lot.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3