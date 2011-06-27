Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews

I bought a used 328GT M Sport with 22Kmiles on it and now have almost 60K miles. I am over 6’ and have tall kids. As a Dad it hauls kids and stuff. As a Real Estate Agent it carries people and stuff - signs, staging furniture, etc. As a tailgater I can put 30 cases of beer in the back. Fuel efficient, great performance. Not a boring SUV. I drive it like it is stolen and have not been able to break it. I love my fat bottom Beemer. Buy one and you’ll love it too.

Dave , 06/15/2019 330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Well first of all, I heard they are dropping the 3 series GT. That is a shame. I own a 2018 330 GT and my wife has a 340 GT with the M package. We both love the versatility of the hatchback body, the very roomy interior and the performance. I drive my 330 daily, averaging 2500 miles a month. MPG is at 31.2 and still climbing. We take her 340 out on the weekends. Not quite as fuel efficient but tons of thrust always available. I have owned SUVs in the past so if they dropped this great car to sell more SUVs, shame on BMW. These are actually built on a 5 series platform and are bigger and roomier than a 430 Gran Sport. I suggest you grab a low mile used or, better yet, a factory demo like we did while you can. Awesome car!