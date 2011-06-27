  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Flying Spur
  4. Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$205,000
See Flying Spur Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$205,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$205,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower521 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$205,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Mulliner Driving Specification w/ 21" Black Machined Wheelyes
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
Rear Passenger Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
Entertainment Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$205,000
8 total speakersyes
rear volume controlsyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$205,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$205,000
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Color to Clock Rimyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Gold Interior Brightwareyes
2 Storage Cases to Center Consoleyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia, Door Waistrails and Picnic Tablesyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Painted Veneeryes
Honeycomb Style Stitching Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Embroidery - Bespoke Coloryes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Thread - Bespoke Coloryes
3D Logo Overlays - Image / Logoyes
Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmatsyes
WiFi Hotspot - 3G Enabledyes
Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel w/12” O’clock Stripeyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Hand Cross Stitching to Bespoke Areasyes
Hide Trimmed Gear Paddlesyes
Personalised Embroidery - to Cushionsyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Bentley Wing Badge and Chrome Inlay Strip to Waistrailyes
Bentley Wing Badge to Picnic Tablesyes
CD Changeryes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalised Treadplate Plaquesyes
Privacy Telephone Handsetyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Main Hide - Bespoke Coloryes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear Headrests and Cushionsyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast Binding to Boot Carpetyes
2D Logo Overlays - Image / Logoyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rear - Bespoke Coloryes
Atomisers to Either Rear Dooryes
Personalised Keyyes
Mulliner Keyyes
Hide Trimmed Tissue Box to Full Length Center Rear Consoleyes
Secondary Hide - Bespoke Coloryes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Sim Card Readeryes
Speaker Grilles - Bespoke Coloryes
Personalised Embroidery - to Front and Rear Headrestsyes
Mulliner Quilt to Seat Bolstersyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior Color - Match to Main Hideyes
V8 S Logo and Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
2D Logo Overlays - Textyes
Hide Trimmed Boot Protectoryes
Deep Pile Carpet Overmats (Front and Rear)yes
Naim for Bentleyyes
Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Comfort Headrests to Rear Outer Seatsyes
Main and Secondary Hide - Single Bespoke Color Throughout The Caryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Lambswool Rugs (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
3D Logo Overlays - Textyes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Full Length Center Console (4 Seat Configuration)yes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooler with Frosted Glass and Bespoke Crystal Champagne Flutes - By Mullineryes
Alcantara Headliningyes
Diamond Pattern Hide Headliningyes
Carbon Fibre Fascia and Door Waistrailsyes
Bespoke Marquetry to Fascia Panelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Two Hide Covered Cushionsyes
Veneered Tissue Box to Full Length Center Rear Consoleyes
Comfort Seat Bolsteryes
Atomisers to Both Rear Doorsyes
Semi-Aniline Leather to Seats and Door Insertsyes
Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrailsyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Personalised Illuminated Treadplate Plaquesyes
Full Carpet Including Overmats Throughout the Car- Bespoke Coloryes
Refrigerated Bottle Cooleryes
Stone Veneer to Fascia and Waistrailsyes
WiFi Hotspot - 4G Enabledyes
Illuminated Treadplatesyes
Bentley Wing Overlay to Picnic Tablesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$205,000
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$205,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room42.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
Union Jack Exterior Badgesyes
Personal Commission - Duo Toneyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Single Fine Lineyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Personalised Exterior Badges - Mirrored Imageyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrorsyes
Extended Range - Duo Toneyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - NARyes
20" Six Tri-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paintyes
Twin Thin Fine Linesyes
Electric Glass Tilt and Slide Sunroof w/Solar Cells to Power Additional Coolingyes
21" Ten-Spoke Propeller Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
LED Approach Lampsyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personalised Exterior Badgesyes
Personal Commssion - Satin Paintyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Painted Window Surround Brightwareyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Length208.6 in.
Curb weight5329 lbs.
Gross weight6552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height58.6 in.
EPA interior volume115.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1223 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Exterior Colors
  • Aurora
  • Aegean Blue
  • Arabica Over Burnt Onyx
  • Sandstone
  • Portofino
  • Sand
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Light Havana
  • Cypress
  • Brewster Green
  • Light Grey Satin
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Silver Frost
  • Light Windsor Blue over Windsor Blue
  • Fountain Blue over Meteor
  • White Satin
  • Light Gazelle over Gazelle
  • Spruce
  • Silver Storm
  • Royal Ebony
  • Peacock
  • Ice
  • Neptune
  • Meteor
  • Anthracite
  • Storm Grey
  • Silver Tempest
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Sunset
  • Venusian Grey
  • Violette
  • Rubino Red
  • Tungsten
  • Sequin Blue
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Windsor Blue
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Light Emerald
  • Gazelle
  • Light Sapphire
  • Old English White
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Pale Velvet
  • Light Onyx
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Magenta
  • Titan Grey
  • Verdant
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Pale Emerald
  • Burgundy
  • Azure Purple
  • Arabica
  • Bronze
  • Apple Green
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Claret
  • Burnt Oak
  • Black Crystal
  • Dove Grey
  • Light Claret
  • Grey Violet
  • Fountain Blue
  • Light Gazelle
  • Dragon Red
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Kingfisher
  • Heather
  • Extreme Silver
  • Ice
  • Onyx over Tungsten
  • Citric
  • Burnt Oak over Arabica
  • Claret over Light Claret
  • Gazelle over Light Gazelle
  • Pale Brodgar over Brodgar
  • Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue
  • Tungsten over Onyx
  • Brodgar over Pale Brodgar
  • Blue Crystal
  • Onyx
  • Hallmark
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Havana
  • Thunder
  • Tungsten over Moonbeam
  • Silverlake
  • Meteor over Fountain Blue
  • Pale Emerald over Midnight Emerald
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Black Sapphire
  • Moonbeam
  • Black Velvet
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Arctica
  • Granite
  • Brodgar
  • Light Emerald over Alpine Green
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Aquamarine
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • White Sand
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Glacier White
  • Breeze
  • Light Claret over Claret
  • Alpine Green over Light Emerald
  • Damson
  • Ghost White
  • Candy Red
  • Arabica over Burnt Oak
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Continental Yellow
  • Pale Sapphire over Black Sapphire
  • Pale Velvet over Black Velvet
  • Midnight Emerald over Pale Emerald
  • Alpine Green
  • Amber
  • Moonbeam over Tungsten
  • Black Velvet over Pale Velvet
  • Black Sapphire over Pale Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Twine, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Redwood, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Highland Hare, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • Dark Bourbon, premium leather
  • Anthracite, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$205,000
19 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$205,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$205,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Flying Spur Inventory

Related Used 2017 Bentley Flying Spur V8 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles