  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental
  4. Used 2018 Bentley Continental
  5. Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Continental

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Bentley Continental.

List Price Estimate
$144,999 - $158,362
Used Continental for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Write a review
See all Continentals for sale

Related Used 2018 Bentley Continental GT Supersports info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles