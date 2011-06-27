  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Continental GT
Overview
Starting MSRP
$231,800
See Continental GT Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$231,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$231,800
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque502 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower521 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$231,800
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Extended GT V8 S Sports Specificationyes
GT V8 Sports Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Black Limited Edition Wheelyes
All Seasons Specificationyes
Interior Style Specification w/Contrast Stitchingyes
Interior Style Specification w/Hand Cross Stitchyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Painted Directional Sports Wheelyes
Premier Specificationyes
Mulliner Driving Specification w/Alternative Wheelyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$231,800
8 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$231,800
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$231,800
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Binding to Boot Carpet - Match to Hand Cross Stitching (Single Tone Only)yes
Battery Chargeryes
Ventilated Front Seats w/Massage Functionyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Front Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Double Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panels, Center Console and Roof Consoleyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Single Text Line)yes
Sports Dual Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Embroidered Bentley Emblemsyes
Bright Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelyes
Front and Rear Ashtray w/Cigar Lighteryes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Single Text Line)yes
Boot Carpet - Match to Secondary Hideyes
Boot Carpet - Match to Main Hideyes
Neck Warmeryes
Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Binding to Boot Carpet - Contrast (Duotone Only)yes
Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Steering Wheelyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front Only (Single Text Line)yes
Carbon Fiber Fascia Panelsyes
Carpet Overmat Binding - Match to Hand Cross Stitching (Single Tone Only)yes
WiFi Hotspotyes
Dual Tone Wood and Hide 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Insertsyes
SIM Card Readeryes
6 Disc CD Changer in Gloveboxyes
Storage Case to Center Consoleyes
Single Tone 3-Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Overmat Binding - Match to Contrast Stitching (Single Tone Only)yes
Personalized Embroidery - to Front and Rear (Double Text Line)yes
Carpet Overmat Binding - Contrast (Duotone Only)yes
Naim for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Personalized Embroidery - to Rear Only (Double Text Line)yes
Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Coloryes
SIM Card Reader w/Google Maps and POIyes
Hand Cross Stitchingyes
Personalized Treadplate Plaquesyes
Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rearyes
Lambswool Rugs to Frontyes
Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedalsyes
Binding to Boot Carpet - Match to Contrast Stitching (Single Tone Only)yes
Bluetooth Telephone System w/Privacy Headsetyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$231,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$231,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Rear View Camerayes
Jewel Fuel and Oil Filler Capsyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Brownyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheel - Dark Tintyes
Extended Range - Pearlescent and 3 Coat Finishesyes
Extended Range - Satinyes
Dark Tint Front and Rear Lampsyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Extended Range - Solid and Metallicyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grilleyes
Gloss Exterior Mirrorsyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Paintedyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
21" Six Twin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Polishedyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Machinedyes
21" Seven Spoke Elegant Alloy Wheel - Paintedyes
Exterior Hood in Greenyes
20" Open Spoke Alloy Wheels - Polishedyes
21" Ten Spoke Propeller Wheel - Polishedyes
Valet Keyyes
Space Saving Spare Wheelyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologiesyes
Exterior Hood in Dark Grey Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Maximum cargo capacity9.1 cu.ft.
Length189.7 in.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Exterior Colors
  • Damson
  • Midnight Emerald
  • Passion Pink
  • Dragon Red
  • Neptune
  • Citric
  • Peacock
  • Pale Velvet
  • Sequin Blue
  • Continental Yellow
  • Cypress
  • Black Sapphire
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Light Onyx
  • Glacier White
  • Ghost White
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Ice
  • Meteor
  • Candy Red
  • Burnt Oak
  • British Racing Green (4) (Solid)
  • Extreme Silver
  • Granite
  • Black Crystal
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Moonbeam
  • White Sand
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Dark Cashmere
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Brodgar
  • Breeze
  • Apple Green
  • Alpine Green
  • Magnolia
  • Pale Emerald
  • Black Velvet
  • Anthracite
  • Amber
  • Sandstone
  • Gazelle
  • Arabica
  • Storm Grey
  • Royal Ebony
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Silver Tempest
  • Arctica
  • Silver Frost
  • Burnt Orange
  • Silver Storm
  • Kingfisher
  • Light Claret
  • Heather
  • Light Emerald
  • Venusian Grey
  • Titan Grey
  • Verdant
  • Grey Violet
  • Tungsten
  • Light Grey Satin
  • Extreme Silver Satin
  • Dove Grey
  • Aquamarine
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Magenta
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Spruce
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Light Gazelle
  • Anthracite Satin
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Monaco Yellow
  • Havana
  • Magnetic
  • Light Sapphire
  • Claret
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Azure Purple
  • St. James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Orange Flame
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Thunder
  • Volcanic Black
  • Old English White
  • Silver Taupe
  • Hallmark
  • Spectre
  • Onyx
  • Camel
  • Burgundy
  • Windsor Blue
  • Jetstream
  • Portofino
  • Marlin
  • Rubino Red
  • Violette
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Silverlake
  • Sunset
  • Fountain Blue
  • Glacier Blue (Solid)
  • Porcelain
Interior Colors
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Damson, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Shortbread, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
  • Brunel, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$231,800
chrome alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$231,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$231,800
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Continental GT Inventory

Related Used 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles