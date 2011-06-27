Used 2006 Bentley Continental GT Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fabulous Vehicle Gil Amoroso , 08/13/2006 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I couldn't disagree more with the naysayers of this automobile. It's not only beautiful and fast but it's great to drive. It has superb handling for a heavy car but I'm not Mario Andretti. The gas mileage is awful but what would you expect from a 550 hp vehicle? A Prius it's not. Its build quality is great and I've had no problems so far. It's a real head turner wherever I go. .I'm very happy with the purchase. Report Abuse

The Bentley Ryan Andrews , 04/21/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is one fantastic car. It's fast, handles well, has great looks, and has a Bently badge which makes it that much better. I like to drive with the paddle shifters, tap the left one to downshift an the turbos propel you to great speed within seconds an lets you hit very high speeds, which doesn't take very long. Its steering accuracy is superb at all speeds which makes the car feel lighter than it is. It wieghs about 5,200 pounds, but the steering makes it feel like its a mere 2,100 pound Miata. The brakes never fade or give up, I went from around 80 to 0 mph with in a few seconds to avoid rear ending a car in heavy LA traffic, most cars would have squeky, faded brakes, this thing never gives up. I love it! Report Abuse

Nothing Else Quite Like It bob , 01/07/2006 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Having been the owner of Merdedes, BMWs, Porsches, and quite a few others, the Bentley Continental GT is far superior in all aspects. Its power can only be understood by being in the driver's seat. This car is ell worth the dollars. I give applause to the Bentley design team. Report Abuse

2006 Bentley Continental GT 2andout , 03/29/2008 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Power, handling, braking is superb. Enough GVW to be classified as a light truck but nimble as a Ferrari in the turns. Quiet yet throaty. This is the best car in class that I have ever owned. Double insulated glass. Everything leather. Check out the interior trim. Hardly a sign of plastic anywhere. I rate this car based on performance, appearance, reliability. I give it 10+ in every category. It has bluetooth yet the iPhone does not work with it. The navigation in the 06 is by cd, not the greatest. Nobody's perfect. Report Abuse