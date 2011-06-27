Used 1992 Audi V8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Real reveiw
This car has incredible performance for a 92 model car. These cars are made very well with excellent construction. Needless to say it's an Audi which of the German cars is somewhat of the oddball, its not a BMW so don't expect the same performance or reliability, and I have owned BMWs for many years so I know what I am talking about. For the performance it offers and the money they can be bought for, these are a steal!
Mistake
I bought this car with the idea of keeping it a long time, the only problem is the car can't fulfill that. In the 4 months I have owned it the car has smoked from time to time the sound system has gone downhill . Then only good thing about it is Quattro. It is a money pit. If you want a v8 go newer. my biggest mistake was selling my Audi a6 for this.
