2022 Audi SQ8
MSRP range: $93,500 - $99,700
FAQ
Is the Audi SQ8 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 SQ8 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the SQ8 has 30.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi SQ8. Learn more
Is the Audi SQ8 reliable?
To determine whether the Audi SQ8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the SQ8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the SQ8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Audi SQ8 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi SQ8 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 SQ8 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi SQ8?
The least-expensive 2022 Audi SQ8 is the 2022 Audi SQ8 Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $93,500.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $93,500
- Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $99,700
What are the different models of Audi SQ8?
If you're interested in the Audi SQ8, the next question is, which SQ8 model is right for you? SQ8 variants include Premium Plus 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of SQ8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
