2022 Audi SQ8 Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 SQ8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/472.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower500 hp
Torque568 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity981 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Black Optic Package +$2,200
Towing Package +$750
Carbon Optic Package +$4,200
Executive Package +$3,750
Luxury Package +$2,900
In-Car Entertainment
17 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
730 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$350
Interior Protection Package +$225
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi S Beam-Front and Rear Doors +$475
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Red Brake Calipers +$500
Paint Protection +$185
Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps +$845
22" Summer Tiresyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$110
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kit +$350
22" 5 Twin-Spoke V Design Forged Wheels +$1,500
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,280 lbs.
Gross weight6,581 lbs.
Height67.2 in.
Length196.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload981 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.5 in.
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Wheel base117.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dragon Orange Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Vicuna Beige Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Matador Red Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Arras Red Valcona, leather
  • Black Valcona, leather
  • Rotor Gray Valcona, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
