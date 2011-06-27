Used 2011 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

1st time Audi owner bigdjjd , 02/08/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I recently traded a 08 BMW m3 sedan for a 2011 S5 and I am thrilled!! While the m3 is a fantastic car, it is not a fantastic everyday car. I made the switch because of the s5's seductive good looks, v8 power, and 4 wheel grip. The s5 interior is stunning visually and very user friendly (BMW Idrive is a mess!) The seats are extremely comfortable and infinitely adjustable. The B&O sound system is fantastic, and would say on par with the best from BMW. Behind the wheel; great steering feel, engine power is substantial but not overwelming. Overall build quality and materials are excellent. My only grips are: the pano roof only vents and the overhead sunglass compartment is tiny! Report Abuse

It is SOOOOO good dtc4 , 10/05/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Ok .... I expect if you are like me, you are reading these reviews to sway you one way or another between different brands. Stop reading, man up, drop the coin and do it. Yeah, the gas mileage isn't great but does that matter? You don't get a V8 for free. It's sexy, fun, fast, reliable and did I mention fun. By far the best car I've ever owned.

Audi S 5 vlj4 , 09/25/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned a BMW, Acura, Infinity and Land Rover, I have to say that this Audi S5 is the best car I have ever owned! The engineering, performance, and technology is superior. As well it is a blast to drive.

I love my s5 David , 08/25/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I just got this car a few weeks ago, but I am in love with it. I traded in a Nissan GTR because the ride was very rough. I wanted something a little more refined and comfortable and still wanted to keep some of the performance. I love this car!